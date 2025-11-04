Media Dom Cruz and Urijah Faber recap their first WEC fight

Starts at 0:30 (timestamped)



Faber is critical of his sturdy stand-up approach, while Cruz admits he didn't know any jiu-jitsu at the time and that their plan was to avoid ground game against Faber who was much more seasoned grappler. Cruz praises Faber's speed, Faber mentiones that knee tap takedown as one of the Cruz' signature moves.

They talk about other things in the video as well. Good to see two legends reflecting on their careers and rivalry. 👍
 
