Elections Dolton Illinois Mayor - America's Questionable "Leaders".

Felons appointed, 82 % election rate, deficits causing Police cars to be repossessed, what next ?

Says all complaints about her are from those who "should be ashamed of attacking a black, a woman ".
 
If it's who I'm thinking of, she's basically the villain from "Roadhouse". Just takes the town's money, spends it on herself, and ruins people who try to get in her way. Only a matter of time before she gets a monster truck and runs over the cars at a dealership that doesn't support her.
 
She's the Ghettoweight Champ of Dolton.
 
It's Dolton, @nonoob.

Controversial mayor launches wild tirade at officials for attacking a 'Black woman in power' over her spending

'I’m the leader,' Tiffany Henyard declared, arguing people wish to hear from her rather than 'trustees that don’t do nothing' and 'run their mouth'

Democratic Mayor of Dolton, Illinois, Tiffany Henyard launched a tirade at fellow officials during a livestreamed meeting on Monday after questions were raised about her controversial spending and transparency.

WGN Investigates reported that Henyard’s opponents on the local board say they "don’t trust that money is going to where it’s intended so they’ve blocked attempts to pay bills that don’t come with detailed explanations."

Fox News Digital previously reported that Henyard has been living like a royal with a combined salary of nearly $300K and frequent use of beauty vendors despite the median income of the Illinois town being $24K. In addition to a hefty paycheck, Henyard has been criticized for how she uses the town's credit card.

Henyard slammed her fellow officials at the Monday meeting and declared, "You all forget I’m the leader. They want to hear from the mayor. You all ain’t learned that yet. The mayor, not the trustees that don’t do nothing. They only run their mouth. You all don’t do no work, no work!"

DEMOCRATIC MAYOR ACCUSED OF ANTICS SO WILD SHE DESERVES HER OWN TV SHOW: 'REAL LIFE PARKS & REC SITUATION'

At one point during the meeting, Dolton trustee Brittney Norwood asked, "How about you be a good leader and bring [proposals] to the forefront so not just us, but residents and everyone else in America know how the money is being spent."

Norwood was party to a lawsuit that accused the mayor of actions that amounted to "fraud," according to a complaint reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Later during the meeting, Henyard proclaimed, "Y’all got false narratives out there, and y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves. Y’all Black. Y’all are Black! And y’all sitting up here beating and attacking on a Black woman that’s in power. Y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves."

WGN Investigates reported that it has cataloged "tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent on trips, meals and more by Henyard and her allies in Dolton and on the Thornton Township board where she’s the supervisor."

The same report went on to say, "Township credit card records show Henyard and other officials spent more than $67,000 on trips to Portland, Austin, Atlanta and New York City. Many of the flights were first class. So were the accommodations. In Atlanta, Henyard and her team stayed at the Four Seasons hotel costing taxpayers more than $9,000. In New York, the bill came to $13,000."

Henyard has reportedly refused to explain the specific purpose of these trips or the highly priced services she employs, but appears to have claimed such scrutiny qualifies as an "attack" on her leadership.

Chaos erupts in Tiffany Henyard meeting over expenses: 'This is a dictatorship'

"Everything we do is for the people. But we’re under attack. We get scrutinized by the media," she said. "For what? Loving on the people? Showing that they matter to us? We going through the fires for you all."

Not crooked at all.

 
What a total failure of government. How did that joke get elected.
 
This morning I read a breakdown of some of the accusations. This includes extreme examples such as using local police to shake down business owners who weren't donating to the mayor's events, a former trustee whose home was targeted in a drive-by shooting captured on video, members of her security detail, who are hand-picked Dolton police officers, individually receiving 300+ hours per pay period (two weeks), and manipulating the position's salary, securing $224,000/annually while cutting the pay of future challengers to $25,000. The FBI is sniffing around. As the facts emerge, this will be a fun one to follow.

"What the ordinance does is ensure that Henyard continues to receive her $224,000 a year salary as township supervisor. But if a non-incumbent becomes supervisor—in other words, if someone challenges Henyard and beats her—the salary for that position drops to just $25,000 a year, a pay cut of nearly 90%."

'Illegal in so many ways': Controversy surrounds Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's salary maneuver

A south suburban politician under fire for the way she spends tax dollars has come up with a unique strategy to discourage people from running against her.
USA!USA! said:
What a total failure of government. How did that joke get elected.
It's crook county Illinois. If you oppose a politician, they personally may try to kill you. If you are lucky, they may send a family member, a goon, or a tumbler.

The last time someone I knew tried to do some good, their opponent sent their daughter and BF to take him out.

Atty for daughter suspected of beating rep mom's opponent: 'Maybe it's good he lost the race'

"If he's going around saying a girl beat him up, that's really sad too, especially a little 5'2" girl. Maybe it's good that he lost the race," attorney Frank Avila said
Cynthia Soto - Wikipedia

She dressed up like Nino Brown at a city council meeting and went off on everyone.

If you don’t know who Nino Brown is shame on you and go watch New Jack City. It is a great urban drug kingpin movie.
 

FBI probes misconduct allegations against Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard​


FBI probes misconduct allegations against Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard

There is new information indicating the FBI has launched an investigation into controversial Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.
There is new information indicating the FBI has launched an investigation into controversial Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

FOX 32 has been reporting for nearly two years on allegations of corruption surrounding Henyard in her capacity as mayor and supervisor. Now, we've learned from multiple sources that federal agents are interviewing witnesses as part of a possible investigation that may — or may not — result in charges.

Lawrence Gardner owns a U-Haul rental and trucking business in south suburban Dolton and says he went to the FBI several months ago, frustrated that the Village of Dolton would not renew his business license.

Gardner said the FBI agents took his allegations seriously: "Yes. Very serious. Very."

Gardner said he's been harassed and his business raided and shut down by Dolton Police. Gardner believes it’s retaliation after he refused to make a donation to a civic event sponsored by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

"I talked to a couple of agents and I explained to them what’s going on," Gardner said. "I gave them all my paperwork to show them what was happening in court and what was happening in Dolton. And they told me they were investigating and would be in touch with me."

Gardner is one of six people who confirmed to FOX 32 that they've been interviewed by the FBI. They range from Dolton business owners to a former village employee and at least one public official.

We've also learned the FBI has used electronic surveillance as part of its investigation.
 
