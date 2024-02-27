Rumored Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill wants to fight Jake Paul

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
19,910
Reaction score
6,517


Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has put internet and boxing sensation Jake Paul in the hot seat, challenging him to a professional fight in the ring or the UFC octagon.

www.dexerto.com

NFL superstar challenges Jake Paul to boxing or UFC megafight - Dexerto

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill put boxing sensation Jake Paul on the hot seat, challenging him to a fight in the ring or the UFC octagon.
www.dexerto.com www.dexerto.com
 
There are only 2 active NFL players that really matter today and that would be Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce. Teammates and back-to-back Super Bowl champs. Now that'd be huge publicity. Unless the news is about either of them then no thread needs to be made about it.
 
Lol Tyreek is a manlet he'd get slept in a round or 2 damn this is silly
 
I thought tyreek only beat his spouse and children?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,609
Messages
55,154,586
Members
174,640
Latest member
ahmed fesal1

Share this page

Back
Top