Crime DOJ sues California over concealing illegal immigrants voting in elections (non-citizen snitched on CA mail-in ballot fraud)

K

koa pomaikai

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
826
Reaction score
1,906
California out here trying to conceal data of illegal immigrants voting in elections.

www.justice.gov

Justice Department Files Suit Against Orange County California Registrar of Voters for Refusing to Provide Non-Citizen Voter Removal Records in Violation of Federal Elections Laws

The Justice Department announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against Robert Page, the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Orange County, California for refusing to provide the Justice Department with records pertaining to the removal of non-citizens from its voter registration list and...
www.justice.gov www.justice.gov

(Actual complaint, cites to a undocumented snitch that told on California sending mail in ballots to illegals)

“Voting by non-citizens is a federal crime, and states and counties that refuse to disclose all requested voter information are in violation of well-established federal elections laws” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Removal of non-citizens from the state’s voter rolls is critical to ensuring that the State’s voter rolls are accurate and that elections in California are conducted without fraudulent voting. The Department of Justice will hold jurisdictions that refuse to comply with federal voting laws accountable.”

.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,389
Messages
57,528,495
Members
175,740
Latest member
onedeadshot

Share this page

Back
Top