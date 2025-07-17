Law DOJ fires Comey’s daughter

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
34,670
Reaction score
38,481
Tried to post this in an already existing Epstein related thread and it was deleted. Not sure why, as very relevant. Maybe because mod thought it was worthy of its own thread, as the person being fired is the daughter of someone under investigation for conspiracy.

Anyways, Comey’s daughter is the lead Southern district of NY protecting for the DOJ. She was just fired. Mayhaps this is also related to the recent SCOTUS ruling about firing federal employees. She is 86ed

But a lot of evidence and such is sealed under her district. These firings will have even more implications and will be news worthy

Trump admin has also leaked, seems to be purposely leaked, that there are investigations into investigations into people like comey, Brennan, etc

Maurene Comey removed from Diddy, Epstein case prosecutor role in Manhattan | Fox News

Maurene Comey, who prosecuted high-profile cases involving Diddy, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, has been suddenly removed from her position as a Manhattan prosecutor.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com


abcnews.go.com

Attorney General Pam Bondi fires top Justice Department ethics official

Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired one of the top officials tasked with advising her and other senior DOJ officials of their ethical obligations, a source confirms.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
 
Hmmm, the fact that a Comey was on the case may lend some credence to the accusation that there is a decent amount of political dogshit in those files.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HOLA
Crime DOJ, FBI reach conclusion: Epstein didn't actually have a client list after all!
64 65 66
Replies
1K
Views
23K
rearnakedchoke
rearnakedchoke
LeonardoBjj
Opinion CIA fires an unspecified number of new officers
Replies
0
Views
165
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
deviake
Crime Trump, Epstein and the Deep State by Chris Hedges
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
nostradumbass
nostradumbass
Siver!
International Trump Loses Faith in Hegseth's Pentagon Leak Investigation as Claims of Illegal Wiretapping Arise
Replies
9
Views
401
PEB
PEB
koquerelle
Crime US attorney in NY and 5 others quit after told to drop Eric Adams case
6 7 8
Replies
157
Views
5K
Deorum
Deorum

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,980
Messages
57,571,223
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top