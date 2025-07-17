Maurene Comey removed from Diddy, Epstein case prosecutor role in Manhattan | Fox News Maurene Comey, who prosecuted high-profile cases involving Diddy, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, has been suddenly removed from her position as a Manhattan prosecutor.

Attorney General Pam Bondi fires top Justice Department ethics official Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired one of the top officials tasked with advising her and other senior DOJ officials of their ethical obligations, a source confirms.

Tried to post this in an already existing Epstein related thread and it was deleted. Not sure why, as very relevant. Maybe because mod thought it was worthy of its own thread, as the person being fired is the daughter of someone under investigation for conspiracy.Anyways, Comey’s daughter is the lead Southern district of NY protecting for the DOJ. She was just fired. Mayhaps this is also related to the recent SCOTUS ruling about firing federal employees. She is 86edBut a lot of evidence and such is sealed under her district. These firings will have even more implications and will be news worthyTrump admin has also leaked, seems to be purposely leaked, that there are investigations into investigations into people like comey, Brennan, etc