Attorney General Merrick Garland is vowing that it is "time to break up Live Nation" as the Justice Department is suing the company and its subsidiary Ticketmaster for "monopolization and other unlawful conduct that thwarts competition in markets across the live entertainment industry."



The Justice Department announced Thursday that it and 30 state and district attorneys general have filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.



"We allege that Live Nation relies on unlawful, anticompetitive conduct to exercise its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States at the cost of fans, artists, smaller promoters, and venue operators," Garland said in a statement. "The result is that fans pay more in fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters get squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices for ticketing services. It is time to break up Live Nation."