HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 24,326
- Reaction score
- 45,575
President Trump's Justice Department and FBI have concluded they have no evidence that convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a "client list" or was murdered, according to a memo detailing the findings obtained by Axios.
..........
So, uh...that doesn't seem to mesh with what Pam Bondi said just back in February. She literally said the client list was sitting on her desk.
- The administration is releasing a video — in both raw and "enhanced" versions — that it says indicates no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held the night he died in 2019.
- The video supports a medical examiner's finding that Epstein died by suicide, the two-page memo claims.
..........
So, uh...that doesn't seem to mesh with what Pam Bondi said just back in February. She literally said the client list was sitting on her desk.