Crime DOJ, FBI reach conclusion: Epstein didn't actually have a client list after all!

President Trump's Justice Department and FBI have concluded they have no evidence that convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a "client list" or was murdered, according to a memo detailing the findings obtained by Axios.

  • The administration is releasing a video — in both raw and "enhanced" versions — that it says indicates no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held the night he died in 2019.
  • The video supports a medical examiner's finding that Epstein died by suicide, the two-page memo claims.
...What's next: The DOJ and FBI say in the memo that no "further disclosure" of Epstein-related material "would be appropriate or warranted."


..........

So, uh...that doesn't seem to mesh with what Pam Bondi said just back in February. She literally said the client list was sitting on her desk.
 
They are such a f...... joke. All they do is lie.

Bondi, Patel, and Trump all swear there are no Epstein files. Funny coming from the guy known as Liar-in-Chief.

At this point, believing Trump’s ‘no Epstein files’ spin is like trusting a fox to guard the henhouse — after it’s already burping feathers
 
Xanzito said:
You just said Trump not releasing the files was the voters' fault for voting for him. But the last guy didn't either, if Kamala won would she?
Trump said he was gonna release them. His team said they were on their desk. They said there was scores of files. Now they are saying there is nothing.
 
rearnakedchoke said:
Did Biden run on releasing the files?
Whats worse?

Trump voters knew this would be covered up and they still voted for their king
Biden voters ignored his decline in 2020 and they still voted for his VP who was still covering it up 4 years later.


My votes been up for grabs since March.
Rub my nose in it by giving me Democratic oppostion that are going to run on the Epstein files now... I'll wait while you take your victory lap
 
Christ on a stick man...

The ghost of JFK wants you to hold his conspiracy beer (its filled with a Fast and Furious Watergate)

Government gonna Government...

Three Letter Agencies at it again. Nothing new people.
Quit acting surprised so you can further lament your scapegoat(s)
 
SKYNET said:
Whats worse?

Trump voters knew this would be covered up and they still voted for their king
Biden voters ignored his decline in 2020 and they still voted for his VP who was still covering it up 4 years later.


My votes been up for grabs since March.
Rub my nose in it by giving me Democratic oppostion that are going to run on the Epstein files now... I'll wait while you take your victory lap
You are asking me what’s worse? Covering up a human trafficking and :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile ring vs covering up the mental health decline of the president? Seriously??????
 
Diddy was able to get off with a slap on the wrist. Money talks and the people on Epstein’s list are rich well connected people also the involvement of Israel is another reason they will not release the files.
 
