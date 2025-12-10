  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Sparring Doing boxing-illegal things in mma gym boxing sparring?

There are boxing-illegal things I want to be practicing but sometimes I'm unsure about doing them in boxing sparring (in an mma gym).

Eg
Pushing people away for distance like a lot of MT fighters do (I've had people in boxing sparring in a non-mma gym say this isn't allowed)
Holding an arm eg taking the two-one to get an angle and hit the body (seen this in pro boxing)
Pushing the hands or arms in ways maybe illegal in boxing
Taking a collar tie to punch after ducking the LH, like Gaethje

I'll do the first two occasionally, but where do you draw the line?
 
Really just comes down to what you are sparring for. If you’re sparring in a boxing environment, don’t do those things, but if you’re in an MMA gym, it should be fine. It’s also easy enough to have that conversation before sparring.

We would always shoot takedowns during sparring. It wasn’t fully effective because you were wearing boxing gloves, but keeps you on your toes and ready to defend the takedown.
 
Discuss it with your sparring partner and coaches ahead of time and it's fine. If your coaches are against it, it's not fine.
 
I’d say learn the sport as a whole first, then start doing the illegal things later on when you have a solid base. It’s an mma gym, it should be fine unless you are training with pure boxers.

My rule would be that if they fight mma or take grappling classes, I can do all the boxing illegal shit I want to them in an mma gym.

Also don’t shove people in boxing sparring, that’s just lame. I don’t know where you see it in Muay Thai but I doubt it’s very common or effective
 
I asume there are boxers at the mma gym. Then you gotta do strict boxing rules. If everyone is in on mma ask the coach if mma type of boxing is ok. At the mma gym I'm at the boxing crowd pretty much do just boxing, like are boxers within a mma gym.
I'm not sure. Yeah boxers don't push so probably illegal

that is cheating in boxing rules

Dirty boxing is illegal in boxing
Ask the coaches. Is it boxing for mma or boxing for boxing. That's where you draw the line.
 
Plenty of shoving in golden year MT
 
As much as I disapprove of the notion of „meta“ for dumb things like two dudes in shorts hitting eachother, yes that‘s absolutely what happened.

MT in the 90‘s was very different.
 
