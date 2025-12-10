wolffanghameha
There are boxing-illegal things I want to be practicing but sometimes I'm unsure about doing them in boxing sparring (in an mma gym).
Eg
Pushing people away for distance like a lot of MT fighters do (I've had people in boxing sparring in a non-mma gym say this isn't allowed)
Holding an arm eg taking the two-one to get an angle and hit the body (seen this in pro boxing)
Pushing the hands or arms in ways maybe illegal in boxing
Taking a collar tie to punch after ducking the LH, like Gaethje
I'll do the first two occasionally, but where do you draw the line?
