How do you look at that ?
I see a lot of companies on linkedin bragging about allowing employees to bring their dogs to work.
What sense does it make for dogs, owners, and other employees?
And these are mostly IT companies.
So instead of enabling people to stay with their dogs at home, since they can work online, the benefit should be that they can bring their dogs to work?
How?
The next step is to bring the wife and children to work?
 
If the dog is trained, it's fine. People probably feel better with their dog around, so it can be a mood booster.
I think working from home is a mixed bag. Just because you can do work from home, doesn't mean it's always the best work, or that it's best if you're trying to have a collaborative environment.
 
In 2011/2012, I was in this environment. The women (sales people) loved it or pretended to love it. Some of the men (tech/analytics) hated it. Other men (sales) never spoke about it.

I thought it was pretentious, dumb, and unprofessional.


Around 2018, I was in an environment where the highest level manager in the region brought his kid to work during the summer. A lot of people complained. Some pretended his ugly child wasn't ugly.

Once again, I thought it was pretentious, dumb, and unprofessional
 
