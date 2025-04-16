Crime doge whistleblower threatened/ Russians hack doge

terrapin

terrapin

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 23, 2020
Messages
22,301
Reaction score
25,036
this is either profoundly criminal or its espionage made possible by absolute incompetence. just another example of all the winning we are getting tired of.


cliffs-- whistle-blower claims

-claims doge stole 10 gigabits of data and took it with them.
-data came from the national labor relations board which investigates unfair labor practices and stores sensitive information in the process
-this was info secretary of labor was asked to directly protect and keep Elon musk from getting
-daniel, the whistle-blower and his attorney appear on cnn


he says-

-lots of red flags alerted him that a breach was in process
-he complained to Congress and provided a large spike in data leaving the data bases
-he has tons of corroborative evidence showing it was doge
-the info are about corporate docs and union docs that are considered sensitive
-of interest to musk but also foreign adversaries
-this is happening at nrlb but others from other agencies are claiming the same issue from multiple gov orgs
-withing 15 minutes of doge members creating accounts to access info someone from Russian was able to log in using the same user names and passwords!!!
-that happened over 20 times
-doge is using starlink to get the data!! Russia has starlink and so Russia has access to all of that info!!!
- not saying its intentional but critical data bases have been exposed to the open internet including doe and nuclear facilities.
-this is a MASSIVE serious problem
-dan watched the login from Russia using records that shows longitude and latitude of users

Dan has received threats since coming forward

he received photographs of himself from a drove walking his dog and telling him to stop looking and stop reporting what happened. someone went to his home and taped a menacing note that include personal info and a reference to his whistle blowing ahead of them coming forward with the data!!! that means before he ever stepped forward as a whistle blower....








 
Last edited:
this is totally in line with the absolute incomplete the trump admin has shown regarding national security by leaking "battle plans" ahead of said battle.

its possible this is intentional and is espionage. I bet a competent administration would put doge on lockdown immediately and find out exactly how this happened and have press conferences about it assuring the american people of our safety.

what do you think the trump admin will do?
 
terrapin said:
this is totally in line with the absolute incompetence the trump admin has shown regarding national security by leaking "battle plans" ahead of said battle.

its possible this is intentional and is espionage. I bet a competent administration would put doge on lockdown immediately and find out exactly how this happened and have press conferences about it assuring the american people of our safety.

what do you think the trump admin will do?
Click to expand...

i dont think they will do anything. i think they will grab some maga dork loyalist to "investigate". They will tell that dork what to "report". DOJ will accept results of "report" and pretend like nothing happened and hope that dems are still too chickenshit to lock up all these criminal republicans once they lose power.
 
terrapin said:
this is either profoundly criminal or its espionage made possible by absolute incompetence. just another example of all the winning we are getting tired of.


cliffs-- whistle-blower claims

-claims doge stole 10 gigabits if data and took it with them.
-data came from the national labor relations board which investigates unfair labor practices and stores sensitive information in the process
-this was info secretary of labor was asked to directly protect and keep Elon musk from getting
-daniel, the whistle-blower and his attorney appear on cnn


he says-

-lots of red flags alerted him that a breach was in process
-he complained to Congress and provided a large spike in data leaving the data bases
-he has tons of corroborative evidence showing it was doge
-the info are about corporate docs and union docs that are considered sensitive
-of interest to musk but also foreign adversaries
-this is happening at nrlb but others from other agencies are claiming the same issue from multiple gov orgs
-withing 15 minutes of doge members creating accounts to access info someone from Russian was able to log in using the same user names and passwords!!!
-that happened over 20 times
-doge is using starlink to get the data!! Russia has starlink and so Russia has access to all of that info!!!
- not saying its intentional but critical data bases have been exposed to the open internet including doe and nuclear facilities.
-this is a MASSIVE serious problem
-dan watched the login from Russia using records that shows longitude and latitude of users

Dan has received threats since coming forward

he received photographs of himself from a drove walking his dog and telling him to stop looking and stop reporting what happened. someone went to his home and taped a menacing note that include personal info and a reference to his whistle blowing ahead of them coming forward with the data!!! that means before he ever stepped forward as a whistle blower....








Click to expand...

<36>
Stupid teenagers LOL
 
terrapin said:
what do you think is funny about whistle blowers being threatened for revealing that doge is leaking info to the whole world and stealing information directly relevant to musk?

have you sold your soul to trump and no longer care about American security?
Click to expand...
I'm laughing at Doge and it's employee's, dumbass 🤣
 
this admin has gone fascist and dangerous so quickly. I did think this was where we were headed but its pretty scary that we are here. combine that with American citizens being harassed by gov officials for representing immigrant legally etc and we are full fascism.
 
lol at full stack of encyclopedias

Some 1995 data metrics here
 
I think it’s just a given that the next 4 years is going to be a free for all on American secret information.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fox by the Sea
Economy DOGE team interview on Fox, Musk there too
10 11 12
Replies
232
Views
3K
ermac88
ermac88
AmonTobin
Law The DOGE JIG is almost up
11 12 13
Replies
251
Views
6K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin
deviake
Law DOGE Posts Classified Data On Its New Website
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
2K
CantCucktheTuck
CantCucktheTuck
Neph
Elections 19 year old DOGE staffer calling himself 'big balls' provided tech support to cybercrime ring, records show
2
Replies
35
Views
663
ShadowRun
ShadowRun
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Musk's DOGE granted access to US Medicare and Medicaid systems
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
cincymma79
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,622
Messages
57,174,588
Members
175,563
Latest member
mrmucki6

Share this page

Back
Top