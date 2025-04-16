this is either profoundly criminal or its espionage made possible by absolute incompetence. just another example of all the winning we are getting tired of.





cliffs-- whistle-blower claims



-claims doge stole 10 gigabits of data and took it with them.

-data came from the national labor relations board which investigates unfair labor practices and stores sensitive information in the process

-this was info secretary of labor was asked to directly protect and keep Elon musk from getting

-daniel, the whistle-blower and his attorney appear on cnn





he says-



-lots of red flags alerted him that a breach was in process

-he complained to Congress and provided a large spike in data leaving the data bases

-he has tons of corroborative evidence showing it was doge

-the info are about corporate docs and union docs that are considered sensitive

-of interest to musk but also foreign adversaries

-this is happening at nrlb but others from other agencies are claiming the same issue from multiple gov orgs

-withing 15 minutes of doge members creating accounts to access info someone from Russian was able to log in using the same user names and passwords!!!

-that happened over 20 times

-doge is using starlink to get the data!! Russia has starlink and so Russia has access to all of that info!!!

- not saying its intentional but critical data bases have been exposed to the open internet including doe and nuclear facilities.

-this is a MASSIVE serious problem

-dan watched the login from Russia using records that shows longitude and latitude of users



Dan has received threats since coming forward



he received photographs of himself from a drove walking his dog and telling him to stop looking and stop reporting what happened. someone went to his home and taped a menacing note that include personal info and a reference to his whistle blowing ahead of them coming forward with the data!!! that means before he ever stepped forward as a whistle blower....

















