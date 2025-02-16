  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law DOGE Posts Classified Data On Its New Website

Elon Musk’s DOGE Posts Classified Data On Its New Website

“People are scrambling” to see if their sensitive information has been accessed by Musk’s programmers, said one federal intelligence employee.
I've posted what I believe are the most relevant parts of the article. There's internal debate about whether this information should be classified but for meow, it is.


WASHINGTON — Elon Musk’s team at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency has posted classified information about the size and staff of a U.S. intelligence agency on its new website, raising bigger concerns about where Musk’s programmers got this information and what they are doing with it.

[...]

The website states in tiny print at the bottom that its database excludes information from U.S. intelligence agencies.
But an easy search shows that DOGE’s database provides details on the National Reconnaissance Office, the federal agency that designs, builds and maintains U.S. intelligence satellites. Not only are NRO’s budgets and head counts classified, but the prospect of Musk’s tech team meddling in sensitive personnel information is setting off alarms for some in the intelligence community.

“DOGE just posted secret NOFORN info on their website about [intelligence community] headcount, so currently people are scrambling to check if their info has been accessed,” said one Defense Intelligence Agency employee, who requested anonymity to avoid retaliation from senior leaders.

NOFORN stands for “Not Releasable to Foreign Nationals,” meaning information in this category can’t be shared with any foreign governments, international organizations or foreign nationals without specific authorization.
NRO appears to be the only intelligence agency with its data publicly available on DOGE’s website. The U.S. intelligence community is composed of 18 organizations, and HuffPost searched DOGE’s website for details on all of them. None of the others had any data.
Musk can’t claim he wasn’t aware that the National Reconnaissance Office is one of the nation’s intelligence agencies. His company, SpaceX, has a $1.8 billion contract with NRO to build hundreds of spy satellites.

[...]

And the real concern is that Musk’s surrogates are bumbling around in classified programs. “These 25-year-old programmers, I don’t think they have enough experience to know what they don’t know,” said this aide. “Really, the question is: Where did they get this information and what are they doing with it?”

[...]

Hours after this story published, a White House spokesperson said in a statement that DOGE did not share classified information ― even as NRO’s classified information was still accessible on DOGE’s website.
 
“DOGE did not share classified information, any assertion to the contrary
is a lie,” said the WH spokesperson. “Yesterday the accusation was DOGE was not transparent and today the accusation is DOGE is too transparent. Stop the fearmongering, DOGE’s mission remains to cut waste, fraud, and abuse and are doing so with the proper security clearances and following the law.”

SKYNET said:
“DOGE did not share classified information, any assertion to the contrary
is a lie,” said the WH spokesperson. “Yesterday the accusation was DOGE was not transparent and today the accusation is DOGE is too transparent. Stop the fearmongering, DOGE’s mission remains to cut waste, fraud, and abuse and are doing so with the proper security clearances and following the law.”

deviake said:
Hours after this story published, a White House spokesperson said in a statement that DOGE did not share classified information ― even as NRO’s classified information was still accessible on DOGE’s website.
<Huh2>
 
SKYNET said:
“DOGE did not share classified information, any assertion to the contrary
is a lie,” said the WH spokesperson. “Yesterday the accusation was DOGE was not transparent and today the accusation is DOGE is too transparent. Stop the fearmongering, DOGE’s mission remains to cut waste, fraud, and abuse and are doing so with the proper security clearances and following the law.”

HUFFPOST
A well that settles it. As we all know, Trump’s spokespeople, going back to Sean Spicer, have always been paragons of virtue and never told obvious lies. Trump’s inauguration was the largest crowd ever! Period!
 
HOLA said:
A well that settles it. As we all know, Trump’s spokespeople, going back to Sean Spicer, have always been paragons of virtue and never told obvious lies. Trump’s inauguration was the largest crowd ever! Period!
Of course propaganda bot defends Huffington Post
 
HOLA said:
A well that settles it. As we all know, Trump’s spokespeople, going back to Sean Spicer, have always been paragons of virtue and never told obvious lies. Trump’s inauguration was the largest crowd ever! Period!
SKYNET just got snarky with me and he clearly didn't even read the last sentence of the article I posted in this thread.

Lol, whaddya do with that?

<Neil01>
 
SKYNET said:
Of course propaganda bot defends Huffington Post
What news source do you trust? You always bitch and moan that every news source that exposes unsavory information about Trump is propaganda. So what sources do you deem credible? Does a news source become “propaganda” when it makes Trump’s people look bad? Are the the 40/46 people on Trump’s prior cabinet “propagandists” since they criticized him and refused to endorse him?
 
Last edited:
HOLA said:
A well that settles it. As we all know, Trump’s spokespeople, going back to Sean Spicer, have always been paragons of virtue and never told obvious lies. Trump’s inauguration was the largest crowd ever! Period!
Not to be a dick, but could you not say the same thing about 'anonymous' sources at the Huffington Post?
 
filthybliss said:
What news source do you trust? You always bitch and moan that every news source that exposes unsavory information about Trump is propaganda. So what sources do you deem credible? Does a news source become “propaganda” when it makes Trump’s people look bad? Are the the 40/46 people on Trump’s prior cabinet “propagandists” since they criticized him and refused to endorse him?
You gotta find the fringe sites that post a story no other sites talk about. Maybe a random Indian website that if you look up the story only results in other unknown, fringe websites. Or some Youtube channel with only 100 followers and a handful of views in which every comment has ultra-MAGA attitude. Unsourced X posts. Things like that.
 
GrantB13 said:
You gotta find the fringe sites that post a story no other sites talk about. Maybe a random Indian website that if you look up the story only results in other unknown, fringe websites. Or some Youtube channel with only 100 followers and a handful of views in which every comment has ultra-MAGA attitude. Unsourced X posts. Things like that.
It’s funny how he never fesses up lol
 
Why in the article does it say “secret info” rather than “classified” ?

So they an anonymous source cannot even call it classified, so did Huffington Post editorialize an anonymous statement, to make it more controversial?

deviake said:
“DOGE just posted secret NOFORN info on their website about [intelligence community] headcount, so currently people are scrambling to check if their info has been accessed,” said one Defense Intelligence Agency employee, who requested anonymity to avoid retaliation from senior leaders.
Whitehouse official statement is no classified info was shared, while anonymous source say secret info was shared.

Going to be a LONG 4 years for these freaks lmaoooo
 
filthybliss said:
It’s funny how he never fesses up lol
You know the answer. I've challenged any/all of you dingbats to dig through my entire post history to find even one link to one of your precious news sources. You know you won't find one, because I don't watch, "get my news" from youtubers mainstream media or social media. You choose to feign ignorance. Sad
 
