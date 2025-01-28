CantCucktheTuck
State Dept pulls millions in funding for ‘condoms in Gaza,’ as Trump admin looks to trim spending
The State Department paused several millions of dollars for "condoms in Gaza," as reports say the contraceptives were used as bomb-carrying balloons.
State Dept pulls millions in funding for ‘condoms in Gaza,’ as Trump admin looks to trim spending
“That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said.
Thanks Elon