Crime DOGE finds and stops $50million being sent to Gaza for condoms.

CantCucktheTuck

CantCucktheTuck

www.foxnews.com

State Dept pulls millions in funding for ‘condoms in Gaza,’ as Trump admin looks to trim spending

The State Department paused several millions of dollars for "condoms in Gaza," as reports say the contraceptives were used as bomb-carrying balloons.
State Dept pulls millions in funding for ‘condoms in Gaza,’ as Trump admin looks to trim spending​


“That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said.​


Thanks Elon
 
Doubt that would have been the first payment that went to 'condoms' for Palestinians.
Would be interesting if there was an investigation to see what the money actually went to.
Bet the chances are low it went to anything across the Atlantic Ocean.
 
