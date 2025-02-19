Zazen
Oct 13, 2006
13,187
13,372
I wish I was making this up. Another case of Elon and his team of minions lying to the public about how our taxes are being spent. Again, why is this happening? Why are so many defending this? MAGA, how you feel about this and does this make you question their other claims when they can makeup such outrageous lies such as this? Musk is seriously a dumb person. He walks into every place thinking he’s the genius in the room when it’s clear he’s a fucking moron who has no clue how anything works. Everyday there’s more and more proof he’s completely incompetent.https://www.usatoday.com/story/news...cut-8-billion-contract-8-million/79176949007/