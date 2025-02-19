  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social DOGE claims it saved 8 billion dollars by cancelling 8 million dollar contract

I wish I was making this up. Another case of Elon and his team of minions lying to the public about how our taxes are being spent. Again, why is this happening? Why are so many defending this? MAGA, how you feel about this and does this make you question their other claims when they can makeup such outrageous lies such as this? Musk is seriously a dumb person. He walks into every place thinking he’s the genius in the room when it’s clear he’s a fucking moron who has no clue how anything works. Everyday there’s more and more proof he’s completely incompetent.https://www.usatoday.com/story/news...cut-8-billion-contract-8-million/79176949007/
 
Maybe 8 billion is what Leon is losing on Tesla car sales and he got confused.

Leon just dropped the price on his WankerPanzer again. Nobody wants to buy his ugly ass truck and imagine paying 80k just so people can laugh at you or Seig Hiel you while you're driving it. Plus if it gets chilly out, the fucker does not work, or if you are towing anything you have to stop every 50 miles to recharge it. Glad the US is paying Leon 400 million for a fleet of WankerPanzers.
I was going to go overseas(Spain) this year, but may not because I don't want to get laughed at for being an American. If I do go, I will tell everyone I am Canadian.
 
Cant blame him, 7 billion 992 million dollars isnt really a lot of money to him, simple mistake
 
DOGE isn't really about saving money. No one thinks this adminstration will be fiscally conservative. DOGE is about PR. Expect very inaccurate reporting and exaggerated claims.

DOGE is to get you to ignore rising prices that will come with tarriffs and the increase in debt.
 
Except the contract was originally listed as $8 billion as an apparent 'clerical error' in 2022.
 
liberals angry that 8 billion was reported rather than 8 million, and yet dont dispute the savings. This is basically how women argue.
 
BreatheSherBro said:
DOGE isn't really about saving money. No one thinks this adminstration will be fiscally conservative. DOGE is about PR. Expect very inaccurate reporting and exaggerated claims.

DOGE is to get you to ignore rising prices that will come with tarriffs and the increase in debt.
Pay more attention to what DOGE is doing. Elon is gutting agencies that had active investigations into his companies. Trump is paying him back for that $280m. Elon is also poised for SpaceX to take over the FAA. This is open corruption.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Cant blame him, 7 billion 992 million dollars isnt really a lot of money to him, simple mistake
even to the wealthy, that money would still go a long way. at $130,000 per whore, for $7,992,000,000 donald trump could fuck 61,475 more whore's from the gangbang videos. that's 122,950 pumps that the two-pump chump is missing out on.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
even to the wealthy, that money would still go a long way. at $130,000 per whore, for $7,992,000,000 donald trump could fuck 61,475 more whore's from the gangbang videos. that's 122,950 pumps that the two-pump chump is missing out on.
hard to say
 
