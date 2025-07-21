F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 2,169
- Reaction score
- 3,273
My favorite Youtube channels have been getting fewer views and someone said it's affecting everyones channels and social media. Forums and message boards across the internet are barely active, even Reddit subs are slowing down, movies are getting worse, everythings getting more expensive. It just seems like quality of life of pretty much everything has been sliding downhill. It's like I'm witnessing humans start to give up. People having less kids, more people now are single than ever before, less people drink alcohol, people having less friends, people are not having sex, everything looks bleak. The future looks dark.