Doesn't it seem like everything's going downhill?

My favorite Youtube channels have been getting fewer views and someone said it's affecting everyones channels and social media. Forums and message boards across the internet are barely active, even Reddit subs are slowing down, movies are getting worse, everythings getting more expensive. It just seems like quality of life of pretty much everything has been sliding downhill. It's like I'm witnessing humans start to give up. People having less kids, more people now are single than ever before, less people drink alcohol, people having less friends, people are not having sex, everything looks bleak. The future looks dark.
 
Welcome to late stage capitalism!
 
If you're dissatisfied with society, good. That just means you're awake. My recommendations are:

1: Start reading theory. Kropotkin, Bookchin, and Gramsci are good places to start.

2: Get involved with local mutual aid efforts.

3: Get a rifle and stock up on ammo.
 
Yes and it’s not rose tinted glasses —- the postwar (ww2) era United States was one of the most powerful empires in history.. and the land hadn’t yet been saturated by population.. resources hadn’t yet been saturated by industry.. you could still work a blue collar job no one wants to be sitting on their ass all day writing code

At least back in the day white collar jobs had a prestige. You get to wear a suit, ogle some secretaries and feel important. Now you do that shit at home while taking breaks to watch Andrew Huberman call you a pussy and sell you beet juice
 
