Does your city have a problem with children on E-bikes/scooters on the streets?

we've had several kids run over and died recently. They keep darting in and out of the streets, getting hit by traffic

I see it EVERYWHERE now. There was some 15 year old on his e-scooter on the left turn lane, waiting for the light to turn green just now. Some of these 10 year olds think they can share the road with cars.
 
Nothing serious as far as I know. But it is super annoying. They made it illegal to ride anything with a motor on the sidewalk.

Furthermore, they made most of the bike lanes safer by putting them between parking spots and the curb, so anyone riding anything in the bike lanes is in no danger of being struck by a motor vehicle.

Nonetheless, I nearly get hit by some dumb fucking 30-something on a motorized scooter, or a bike, on the sidewalk every day.
 
Dude I know. I started noticing this a couple of years ago. I even asked a couple of police officers I met nearby and they saw the problem too. It's illegal, but there is very serious potential hazard in trying to enforce. If you try to stop them on the street then they run and the potential for a tragic accident sky rockets. It's not clear how to deal with this, but it's definitely a problem.
 
Local news is always reporting these dumbshits crashing into something and some dying. Sometimes I see them doing wheelies as if all the hot girlies will immediately drop their panties.
 
Kids are bad enough on e-scooters, adults are even worse.

They seem to have become the preferred transport method of most meth-heads and dole bludgers in some parts of where I live.
 
Not e-bikes/scooters, but I notice on occasion someone complaining about mob of kids on bicycles. Some of them rie on the streets popping wheelies while swerving side to side, including on the wrong wide of the street. I've seen small groups of them here and there, but never a large group.
 
damn, came into thread thinking it would just be about them being annoying, not expecting there to be dead kids.

i see them zipping up my street but luckily no dead kids, thank god. that's a terrible loss of life, and i can't imagine how the parents cope with such a thing. very sad.
 
Yeah we've had quite a bit of it.

Also a big problem with masked ubereats/deliveroo drivers on ebike flying through red lights and pedestrian zones hitting people and causing chaos.
 
In my rural area next to a town we get ebikes rode by youths wearing scarfs over their faces. They drive too fast and tear up green spaces. None have a licence for what is essentially a motorbike and the police can't catch them because they just use footpaths etc.

Can't wait for AI drone police to be chasing em down with nets.
 
