Does Volk's win versus Diego prove that he was compromised when he fought Ilia, and that things might have gone differently if he had been healthy

edit: Sorry, I was drunk when making the title. Lol. Does Volk's win versus Diego prove that he was compromised when he fought Ilia and that things might have gone differently if he had been healthy at the time?
 
In all fairness I seriously think Topuria would knock out Diego and Volk back to back on the same night.


There’s levels to this, and neither one is close to Topuria. Hence why they fought for a vacated paper belt.
 
diego would have beaten volk if he threw some strikes. that shit looked like pereira vs ankalaev. lopes just stood there staring like pereira did.
 
diego would have beaten volk if he threw some strikes. that shit looked like pereira vs ankalaev. lopes just stood there staring like pereira did.
Then again, if Diego threw some strikes, Volk may have have reacted to those strikes and thrown some other strikes.
 
Volk was just styling on Diego in there. I expected more of a fight.

Ilia would have KO'd Diego or Volk
 
edit: Sorry, I was drunk when making the title. Lol. Does Volk's win versus Diego prove that he was compromised when he fought Ilia and that things might have gone differently if he had been healthy at the time?
He was compromised but Ilia uses the cage to land shots. Diego just let volk tap and run and didn't do much to stop it. I think Ilia still lands his heavy shots.
 
Volk's leg was already compromised but other than that, no. Ilia's hooks would have ko'd the younger Volk or the one with or without a concussion post-Makachev fight. The main problem was his weakness. Backing up in a straight line. He could get away with that against Diego although he still got dropped, but against Ilia it's light out.
 
