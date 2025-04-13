edit: Sorry, I was drunk when making the title. Lol. Does Volk's win versus Diego prove that he was compromised when he fought Ilia and that things might have gone differently if he had been healthy at the time?
Minus round 4.diego would have beaten volk if he threw some strikes. that shit looked like pereira vs ankalaev. lopes just stood there staring like pereira did.
lol, sorry wasted last night.The title made me lose 3 brain cells
He was compromised but Ilia uses the cage to land shots. Diego just let volk tap and run and didn't do much to stop it. I think Ilia still lands his heavy shots.