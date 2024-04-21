Does UFC Have the Top Fighter in Each Weight Class?

ReasonableMan
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jan 13, 2022
- Messages
- 184
- Reaction score
- 656
Who would be the betting favorite in cross-promotional bout between top fighters in each weight class?
BW: Mix would be favored to beat O'Malley. (1 point for PFLlator)
FW: Unclear if Topuria would be favored over Khizriev or Loughnane or Braga.
LW: I'm guessing Makhacev would be the favorite over Usman Nurmagomedov, though the skill gap is probably minimal. (1 point for UFC)
WW: I think Edwards would be the underdog against Umalatov or Musaev. (1 point for PFLlator)
MW: Eblen vs du Plessis...unsure who would be favored.
LHW: I think Nemkov would be the clear favorite over Pereira. (1 point for PFLlator)
HW: Ngannou v Jones...I'll guess Jones would be the favorite but not sure. (1 point for UFC)
That's 3-2 for PFllator.
Your thoughts?
Saudi money has transformed combat sports.
BW: Mix would be favored to beat O'Malley. (1 point for PFLlator)
FW: Unclear if Topuria would be favored over Khizriev or Loughnane or Braga.
LW: I'm guessing Makhacev would be the favorite over Usman Nurmagomedov, though the skill gap is probably minimal. (1 point for UFC)
WW: I think Edwards would be the underdog against Umalatov or Musaev. (1 point for PFLlator)
MW: Eblen vs du Plessis...unsure who would be favored.
LHW: I think Nemkov would be the clear favorite over Pereira. (1 point for PFLlator)
HW: Ngannou v Jones...I'll guess Jones would be the favorite but not sure. (1 point for UFC)
That's 3-2 for PFllator.
Your thoughts?
Saudi money has transformed combat sports.