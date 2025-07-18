Does ufc 318 have any relevant fights?

I love Dustin and I love max even more … so a legends fight with no relevancy to the division is fine - they’ve earned it.

Kopylov vs costa … does winner climb the ranks at all?

Ige vs pitbull … Ige just beat a dark horse in the division in Woodson and now gets an old irrelevant pitbull - don’t see a win for either doing much.

Holland should smoke D rod … he just beat luque who was ranked higher - so a win here does nothing but give the fans a finish.

Zellhuber and Johnson …. wtf … a ppv main card fight? Zellhuber is a -550 favorite so a win shouldn’t do much for him in the division ….

I’m not trying to be a hater … but for a ppv this is a terribly irrelevant card

*yes of course I’ll be watching - just surprised many people aren’t bitching (which would be rightfully so)
 
Even worse, most here have moved past the botching stage into apathy. When people stop caring enough to even spend energy complaining, that's always a bad sign.
 
Yeah that’s crazy

I get that nobody pays for ppvs anymore … but there still has to be to be a higher standard and expectation for a numbered (ppv) event
 
Man it is hard to deny UFC is dying a slow weird death rn
 
I saw the main card line up and I like it :)


Every single main card fight will be entertaining; I'd pick this over UFC 317 for sure.
 
Oliviera vs Phillips especially if Oli wins like hes supposed to
 
