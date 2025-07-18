Does ufc 318 have any relevant fights?

Jinx_AA
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2008
- Messages
- 7,434
- Reaction score
- 6,245
I love Dustin and I love max even more … so a legends fight with no relevancy to the division is fine - they’ve earned it.
Kopylov vs costa … does winner climb the ranks at all?
Ige vs pitbull … Ige just beat a dark horse in the division in Woodson and now gets an old irrelevant pitbull - don’t see a win for either doing much.
Holland should smoke D rod … he just beat luque who was ranked higher - so a win here does nothing but give the fans a finish.
Zellhuber and Johnson …. wtf … a ppv main card fight? Zellhuber is a -550 favorite so a win shouldn’t do much for him in the division ….
I’m not trying to be a hater … but for a ppv this is a terribly irrelevant card
*yes of course I’ll be watching - just surprised many people aren’t bitching (which would be rightfully so)
Kopylov vs costa … does winner climb the ranks at all?
Ige vs pitbull … Ige just beat a dark horse in the division in Woodson and now gets an old irrelevant pitbull - don’t see a win for either doing much.
Holland should smoke D rod … he just beat luque who was ranked higher - so a win here does nothing but give the fans a finish.
Zellhuber and Johnson …. wtf … a ppv main card fight? Zellhuber is a -550 favorite so a win shouldn’t do much for him in the division ….
I’m not trying to be a hater … but for a ppv this is a terribly irrelevant card
*yes of course I’ll be watching - just surprised many people aren’t bitching (which would be rightfully so)