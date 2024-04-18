Does UFC 300 mean we get to see Dustin vs Max III?

DoubleTrouble said: Dustin is just better full stop and proved it twice.



No point seeing a 3rd one. Max should fight Ilia at FW. Click to expand...

"Styles make fights" and all that.. Max has accomplished way more than Poirier has, being the champ at 145 and looking pretty much unstoppable at 145 until the Volk fights. Poirier has never looked like a world beater.KZ, Gaethje, Swanson, Oliveira... Both have fought all 4... Max smoked them all, Poirier lost to them all lol. Yes Poirier did beat Gaethje but the current version of Gaethje is who headkicked Poirier and that's the same version Max looked like a god against and ko'd.Conor beat Max but back at that time he also beat Porieir and it wasn't a decision like the Max fight.