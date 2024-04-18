Does UFC 300 mean we get to see Dustin vs Max III?

BluntForceTrama
Max proved that he likely rushed his debut as a lightweight given Saturdays performance against Gaethje.
Whos uo for this one and does it end any different from the last matchup between the two? Or was Dustin greatly improved for II and it was a matter of poor style matchup for Max?
A properly acclimated Max seems to be a perfect fit for the 155 division and he wants his redemption
Hopefully Dustin ddpesnt retire after Islam
