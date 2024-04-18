Does UFC 300 mean we get to see Dustin vs Max III?

Max proved that he likely rushed his debut as a lightweight given Saturdays performance against Gaethje.

Whos uo for this one and does it end any different from the last matchup between the two? Or was Dustin greatly improved for II and it was a matter of poor style matchup for Max?

A properly acclimated Max seems to be a perfect fit for the 155 division and he wants his redemption

Hopefully Dustin ddpesnt retire after Islam
 
Holloway simps seem to think their fan fiction makes sense in the real world.

Let's just have Max fight Volk and Poirier 1000 times until our mighty hero finally vanquishes these dastardly villains who dared to decisively prove they were better than him multiple times. Let's put common sense matchmaking aside and all descend into repetitive madness.

As they say, the 983rd time is the charm.
 
DoubleTrouble said:
Dustin is just better full stop and proved it twice.

No point seeing a 3rd one. Max should fight Ilia at FW.
"Styles make fights" and all that.. Max has accomplished way more than Poirier has, being the champ at 145 and looking pretty much unstoppable at 145 until the Volk fights. Poirier has never looked like a world beater.

KZ, Gaethje, Swanson, Oliveira... Both have fought all 4... Max smoked them all, Poirier lost to them all lol. Yes Poirier did beat Gaethje but the current version of Gaethje is who headkicked Poirier and that's the same version Max looked like a god against and ko'd.

Conor beat Max but back at that time he also beat Porieir and it wasn't a decision like the Max fight.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
"Styles make fights" and all that.. Max has accomplished way more than Poirier has, being the champ at 145 and looking pretty much unstoppable at 145 until the Volk fights. Poirier has never looked like a world beater.

KZ, Gaethje, Swanson, Oliveira... Both have fought all 4... Max smoked them all, Poirier lost to them all lol. Yes Poirier did beat Gaethje but the current version of Gaethje is who headkicked Poirier and that's the same version Max looked like a god against and ko'd.

Conor beat Max but back at that time he also beat Porieir and it wasn't a decision like the Max fight.
Yeah but Poirier's "style" has beaten Max's "style" twice, conclusively.
 
DoubleTrouble said:
Yeah but Poirier's "style" has beaten Max's "style" twice, conclusively.
To be fair to Max in the first fight he was barely 20, just 4 fights deep into his career and making his UFC debut. Do you think Poirier takes down and submits the current version of Max? Heck even Conor was able to take him down and control him on the ground back then. 2nd fight the power edge was the deciding factor on the score cards but it was very competitive. Max is much harder to beat than Poirier overall.
 
Black9 said:
If by some chance Dustin wins in June against Islam, that'd be an easy high selling ppv fight.
If Max gets the FW belt and goes for champ champ at LW and wins... FW, BMF, LW... wtf kind of madness that would be.
 
Dr Fong said:
Holloway simps seem to think their fan fiction makes sense in the real world.

Let's just have Max fight Volk and Poirier 1000 times until our mighty hero finally vanquishes these dastardly villains who dared to decisively prove they were better than him multiple times. Let's put common sense matchmaking aside and all descend into repetitive madness.

As they say, the 983rd time is the charm.
We all scoffed when Max made excuses for losing to Dustin in the rematch. Some of us are eating the crowe
 
Max can win a 3rd fight against Dustin he's still improving while dp is not imo
 
Herwald said:
If Max gets the FW belt and goes for champ champ at LW and wins... FW, BMF, LW... wtf kind of madness that would be.
Honestly and im spitballing here far into the future.
He beats Topuria, defends against volk in december. Fights and beats Islam.
He can make a GOAT case for himself by next year. He owns one of the longest win streaks in UFC history too.
 
Black9 said:
Honestly and im spitballing here far into the future.
He beats Topuria, defends against volk in december. Fights and beats Islam.
He can make a Goat case for himself by next year. He owns one of the longest win streaks in UFC history too.
He's also never fought a black guy, apparently.
 
