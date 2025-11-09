GuanoApes
Last term Trump was president, he constantly spoke about building a border wall between USA and Mexico.. In fact, one of thee major reasons for the 2018-2019 government shutdown was disputes about funding for the border wall..
In thee 2024 election though, I don’t recall Donald Trump ever speaking once about building the Mexico border wall.. His main focus/agenda seemed to be “Make America affordable again.” I haven’t heard anything about thee current government shutdown being related to the Mexico border wall at all either.
Well anyone know what’s up with the Mexico border wall plan? Anyone know if Trump still has plans with it?
