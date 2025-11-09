Economy Does Trump have any plans with the Mexico border wall this term?

Last term Trump was president, he constantly spoke about building a border wall between USA and Mexico.. In fact, one of thee major reasons for the 2018-2019 government shutdown was disputes about funding for the border wall..

In thee 2024 election though, I don’t recall Donald Trump ever speaking once about building the Mexico border wall.. His main focus/agenda seemed to be “Make America affordable again.” I haven’t heard anything about thee current government shutdown being related to the Mexico border wall at all either.

Well anyone know what’s up with the Mexico border wall plan? Anyone know if Trump still has plans with it?
 
Trump is all big on sending ICE agents to deport illegals this term. I haven’t heard anything about the wall though this term..
 
mexico coming on board with holding people there just like his first term is sufficient
 
Crazy Source

Economy Thread 'Texas defunds state border wall program after $3B in taxpayer money wasted.'

After $3B in taxpayer money wasted and only 8% of the wall built the Texas legislature quietly defunded the project. What went wrong here? Even in Trump's first term, when building a border wall was a top priority, the federal gov't only completed 21 miles of wall in Texas. Seems like either incompetence or leaders realizing what a waste of money it is.

www.texastribune.org

With only 8% built, Texas quietly defunds state border wall program - The Texas Tribune

Texas officials suggested the federal government could pick up construction. However, during President Trump’s first term, his administration built about one-third of what the state was able to put up in the same amount of time.
www.texastribune.org www.texastribune.org
Seems like stopping "Dem's Open Border" has already happened...but "you do you."
 
@nonoob Trump stopped funding that with his blockage of a comprehensive border bill that would have added agents, equipment, and judges.

Do you know why? The GOP wants that issue to run on. They don't want the problem to be fixed. They cannot run on policy, so they make you hate brown people. If this is over your head just don't tag me again.
 
Border wall construction is ongoing.. of coarse it is raft with litigation, mostly government agencies suing the government.
As usual, the only guaranteed success in any government action is that of the attorneys.
 
Crazy Source said:
@nonoob Trump stopped funding that with his blockage of a comprehensive border bill that would have added agents, equipment, and judges.

Do you know why? The GOP wants that issue to run on. They don't want the problem to be fixed. They cannot run on policy, so they make you hate brown people. If this is over your head just don't tag me again
There's not a bit of hate this way toward "brown people" - they've been used as pawns.

The "blockage of a comprehensive border bill that would have added agents, equipment, and judges" slowed your Policy Makers in their non-stop greed to keep pocketing and spending stolen taxpayer money to enrich themselves. Dems further advanced the Sanctuary City Scumbag Politicians to victimize Citizens and law enforcement by intentional obstruction from illegals and entire police departments forced to LARP and prevent enfotrcing Federal Immigration Laws.

Vote again. Reinstate your border czar Harris and her main Stooge Myorkas.

They've already been proven to add to the demise of non-Sanctuary America.
 
The wall is being built. My cousin is a foreman for the project
 
Gin Blossoms Bannon started a new Wall charity. Cant be found guilty if you buy some crypto off the guy who hands out pardons.
 
