Does Tom Aspinall's dad lurk sherdog?

2:38

Andy aspinall: many people think tom should knock him out in 2 minutes.

3:00

Andy Aspinall: fed up of hearing if he dossnt beat him faster than Jon Jones...and that comes from people who dont really understand the fight.

Both seem very specific to the thread i made

S

Thread 'If Tom does not beat Ganes within 2 minutes then Jones will use this against him'

If this fight goes past 2 minutes then Jones will use this as ammo for why Tom was never good enough to fight him. He will make the claim of how easy he beat Cyril, while Tom had a much harder time. And thus, Tom was not on his level. Many of his fans will eat it up and the whole ducking scenario will die out completely. This fight is very important to Tom because his legacy of being the man that Jones was too scared to fight all depends on how quick he can finish Ganes.
Dear Mr. Aspinall I wander your take on Jujhar his performance

giphy.gif
 
Though I'm not sure if he lurks Sherdog, I am 150% sure that he's not a Sherdog member

Look at him, he's much shorter than Tom, and Tom is barely tall enough to get a Sherdog white belt

1563808410.jpg
 
Yes, you're the only one who thought to compare the fight times. In fact, he plagiarized this idea from you. You should sue him.
 
Around the 4 minute mark bumspinall senior says he wants the fight to go 2 or 3 rounds to show skill and show that the HW division is not shallow.
Holy shit that's some major cap, he is saying he wants to see his boy get his nose busted, face rearranged and brain concussed for 15 minutes for the greater good of the HW division yet 3 days ago he was talking about leaving the UFC and going to boxing for better pay.
Holy cope! <JonesDXSuckIt>
 
Father of Tom, tell me where have you been? Gane just poked your son’s eyes, his legacy disappeared
 
Cheal and plenty of other people said the same. Aspinall is basically only known for his sortha rivalry with Jon Jones and his rediculously low average fight time. Meanwhile Gane most memorable moment is being finished quickly by Jon Jones.
It's no wonder this though was shared by many.
 
