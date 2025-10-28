Does Tom Aspinall's dad lurk sherdog?

ShaggyDoyle
2:38
Andy aspinall: many people think tom should knock him out in 2 minutes.
3:00
Andy Aspinall: fed up of hearing if he dossnt beat him faster than Jon Jones...and that comes from people who dont really understand the fight.
Both seem very specific to the thread i made
If this fight goes past 2 minutes then Jones will use this as ammo for why Tom was never good enough to fight him. He will make the claim of how easy he beat Cyril, while Tom had a much harder time. And thus, Tom was not on his level. Many of his fans will eat it up and the whole ducking scenario will die out completely. This fight is very important to Tom because his legacy of being the man that Jones was too scared to fight all depends on how quick he can finish Ganes.
