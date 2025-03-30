Does this story sound true or is it 100% bs?

Probably half true.



The part of him getting punked is probably true and he visualized the rest in his emasculated anger



Reminds me of my friend I had in my early 20’s. Really good guy but soft.



We were drinking and gaming in Tahoe at one of the casinos and he bumped into some dude when we were walking. He apologized but the guy said “yeah that’s right, you’re lucky I don’t beat your ass..watch where you’re going”.



He was stewing about it for the rest of the night and about an hour later he saw the guy standing at some table. He lifted up his Corona and said “what if I just went and smashed this over his fuckin head and watched him bleed?”. I had never seen him so angry. He reminded me of Adam Goldberg’s character in Dazed and Confused.



I just said yeah. Knowing he wouldn’t do that. He didn’t.



About a year later we were kicking back with some friends and he said “hey dude, remember that asshole in Tahoe and body checked me and talked shit and I smashed the bottle over his head?”



Then he went on to tell everybody who wasn’t there this whole elaborate story about how he did what he was fantasizing about that night and put the boots to him when he was grounded.



Even threatened the guys crew with pieces of broken beer bottle making them back up. Also, how the cops came and questioned us but nobody was pressing charges. Respect was gained.



I vouched for everything.