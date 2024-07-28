Does this count as 'Headshot Dead'?

Handsome Goku

Handsome Goku

Super Saiyan 3
@Blue
Joined
Jul 26, 2020
Messages
624
Reaction score
2,055
GTkiwf_WoAETwA3
 
Dionysian said:
You think so? Too far a step down for Leon IMHO.
Click to expand...
dana wants to keep MVP as a draw, which is why he said he didn't think garry beat him, he's going to keep him at the same speed or match him up with the winner. That fight would do big in the UK
 
I swear it was always illegal to deliberately throw someone on their head? Did the rules change?

Genuinely asking.
 
Let's not let Saturday's outcome overshadow that trick shot Leon landed last week

 
deman said:
I swear it was always illegal to deliberately throw someone on their head? Did the rules change?

Genuinely asking.
Click to expand...
Intentionally it's illegal. But in this case it just happened to be the way Leon fell.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
RockyLockridge said:
dana wants to keep MVP as a draw, which is why he said he didn't think garry beat him, he's going to keep him at the same speed or match him up with the winner. That fight would do big in the UK
Click to expand...
Oh I missed that interview. Ok then, yeah it's probably pretty likely.
 
Mo nailed this one as usual...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RonDante
Does blaydes’ win over aspinall ‘count’?
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,740
Messages
55,933,699
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top