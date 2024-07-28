Does this count as 'Headshot Dead'?

Handsome Goku
Super Saiyan 3
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 26, 2020
- Messages
- 624
- Reaction score
- 2,055
his careerNope because he continued to fight.
Nah, he'll still be a top ranked WW. Don't see him winning the belt again.his career
his career is headshot dead
You think so? Too far a step down for Leon IMHO.We're getting Leon vs MVP for sure now.
dana wants to keep MVP as a draw, which is why he said he didn't think garry beat him, he's going to keep him at the same speed or match him up with the winner. That fight would do big in the UKYou think so? Too far a step down for Leon IMHO.
Intentionally it's illegal. But in this case it just happened to be the way Leon fell.I swear it was always illegal to deliberately throw someone on their head? Did the rules change?
Genuinely asking.
Oh I missed that interview. Ok then, yeah it's probably pretty likely.dana wants to keep MVP as a draw, which is why he said he didn't think garry beat him, he's going to keep him at the same speed or match him up with the winner. That fight would do big in the UK
Not reallyk it's kind of impressive someone did this so quickly