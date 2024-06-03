Does the winner of Chimaev/Whittaker get the MW Title Shot?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,463
- Reaction score
- 42,997
Or do you think someone else deserve it? ie. Stickland
To me it's no brainer for either one of these two get the TS.
Although, I really hope it's Chimaev. Been waiting for him to get a TS for awhile now.
To me it's no brainer for either one of these two get the TS.
Although, I really hope it's Chimaev. Been waiting for him to get a TS for awhile now.