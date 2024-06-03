Does the winner of Chimaev/Whittaker get the MW Title Shot?

Does the winner of Chimaev/Whittaker get the MW Title Shot?

  • Yes, whoever wins should get the TS.

    Votes: 5 83.3%

  • Only if Whittaker wins.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Only if Chimaev wins.

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Neither should get the TS.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,463
Reaction score
42,997
Or do you think someone else deserve it? ie. Stickland

To me it's no brainer for either one of these two get the TS.

Although, I really hope it's Chimaev. Been waiting for him to get a TS for awhile now.


3e316f3f945c9042e61b033bf95c77f6
 
They don't care about Cannonier, so the winner of this will get it for sure.
 
I am by no means a Sean fan and I believe Khamzat will win. But I’ve gotta think Sean will get the title shot as he’s 1-1 (could be 2-0) against DDP/Izzy while Rob is 0-3
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Whittaker unsure of money bout with Chimaev, hopes to get title shot by beating Strickland
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
2K
ThaiSexPills
ThaiSexPills

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,539
Messages
55,636,277
Members
174,865
Latest member
stryderzer0

Share this page

Back
Top