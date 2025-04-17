Social Does the way you resign from a job say something about your character?

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,265
Reaction score
9,712
Standard accepted practice when resigning from a job is to give two weeks notice. This gives the company time to start looking for a replacement, and or make arrangements to hand off your responsibilities.

Some people give their two weeks but barely participate while they are there for the last 2 weeks.

Some people give two weeks notice but use up vacation during that time

Some people give 2 weeks, or even more, to help with a transition

Some people refuse to give any notice, want to be spiteful, and leave on the same day they provide notice.

What do these approaches say about people?
 
It speaks to your maturity level, yes. Being professional is always a good idea.

Never burn your bridges as word gets around if you do something stupid.
 
mixmastermo said:
Standard accepted practice when resigning from a job is to give two weeks notice. This gives the company time to start looking for a replacement, and or make arrangements to hand off your responsibilities.

Some people give their two weeks but barely participate while they are there for the last 2 weeks.

Some people give two weeks notice but use up vacation during that time

Some people give 2 weeks, or even more, to help with a transition

Some people refuse to give any notice, want to be spiteful, and leave on the same day they provide notice.

What do these approaches say about people?
Click to expand...
If a company lets you go, do they give you 2 weeks notice?
 
Doesn't say anything about them without the details. I've done of all of the above for various reasons.
 
Yes and no.

Need to know the full circumstances and how the job or boss treated the person. If the boss or management was obnoxious or mistreated the employee then I don't feel like much is owed.

Was it a job or a career?

Would the company have given notice or do they fire people on the spot and leave them up shits creek?

I feel like people try to make this into a black and white discussion when there is a lot of nuance and shades of gray in they way these things work out in real life.
 
ineed-money-grills.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Social Holocaust of Languages
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,679
Messages
57,178,584
Members
175,566
Latest member
dentalplan

Share this page

Back
Top