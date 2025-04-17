mixmastermo
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2009
- Messages
- 8,265
- Reaction score
- 9,712
Standard accepted practice when resigning from a job is to give two weeks notice. This gives the company time to start looking for a replacement, and or make arrangements to hand off your responsibilities.
Some people give their two weeks but barely participate while they are there for the last 2 weeks.
Some people give two weeks notice but use up vacation during that time
Some people give 2 weeks, or even more, to help with a transition
Some people refuse to give any notice, want to be spiteful, and leave on the same day they provide notice.
What do these approaches say about people?
