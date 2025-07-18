Does the UFC really need criminals headlining UFC White House?

Captain Herb
10000 Likes
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2013
- Messages
- 15,065
- Reaction score
- 7,468
Mailbag: Who should UFC actually want to see — and be seen with — at its White House event?
What should we really expect from a UFC event at the White House? Would Jon Jones and/or Conor McGregor actually fight on it — and if so, would we really even want that? All that and much more in this week’s mailbag.
sports.yahoo.com
But there’s another part nobody involved seems to be considering just yet. This would be an entirely different kind of exposure for the UFC. The company — and to some extent this whole sport — has often benefitted from its under-the-radar nature while playing to a pretty niche audience. But with something like this, the attention of the country and the mainstream media would be trained on the UFC and the fighters it chooses to lead the way.
All of which is to say, are we sure we want to go with guys who have such an extensive body of work captured on police body and dashboard cams? Do we want the guy who’s been found liable for sexual assault and the guy who can very recently be heard telling a cop that he knows evil people who can kill him upon request? Because that doesn’t seem like a great look for the UFC.
Great point by this very cogent and on-point article. In my opinion the whole thing is going to stink to high heaven to the average American to begin with. The only way to pull this off is to headline some squeaky clean fighters like Poirier and Wonderboy. McGregor and Jones need not apply.