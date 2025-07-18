Does the UFC really need criminals headlining UFC White House?

sports.yahoo.com

Mailbag: Who should UFC actually want to see — and be seen with — at its White House event?

What should we really expect from a UFC event at the White House? Would Jon Jones and/or Conor McGregor actually fight on it — and if so, would we really even want that? All that and much more in this week’s mailbag.
But there’s another part nobody involved seems to be considering just yet. This would be an entirely different kind of exposure for the UFC. The company — and to some extent this whole sport — has often benefitted from its under-the-radar nature while playing to a pretty niche audience. But with something like this, the attention of the country and the mainstream media would be trained on the UFC and the fighters it chooses to lead the way.

All of which is to say, are we sure we want to go with guys who have such an extensive body of work captured on police body and dashboard cams? Do we want the guy who’s been found liable for sexual assault and the guy who can very recently be heard telling a cop that he knows evil people who can kill him upon request? Because that doesn’t seem like a great look for the UFC.


Great point by this very cogent and on-point article. In my opinion the whole thing is going to stink to high heaven to the average American to begin with. The only way to pull this off is to headline some squeaky clean fighters like Poirier and Wonderboy. McGregor and Jones need not apply.
 
A fight card at the White House actually sounds pretty bad ass to me

Whether you like trump or hate him - it would be kool to see for a one time spectacle like the sphere event
 
president-camacho-angry-speech-7o5qgj82x7oxu1zf.gif
 
SuperNerd said:
I actually tried to read that because I was curious was vague mysterious threat was behind "Because that doesn’t seem like a great look for the UFC." ... as if UFC sponsors are going to drop, because the white house is being dishonored? "Supporting violence and criminals" was fine, until it's the white house? Corn Nuts will take a stand?

The only thing this dork suggests is, they're unreliable fighters, and nobody watches MMA, and they might if it's at the white house. It feels like a long reddit post.

This dude had "White House" and "Criminal", grabbed his pearls, and printed this shit out. It deserves zero attention.
Click to expand...
If this shit happens, and I hope it does, you don't think the optics are going to get completely dissected and scrutinized by the media?
 
Captain Herb said:
If this shit happens, and I hope it does, you don't think the optics are going to get completely dissected and scrutinized by the media?
Click to expand...

Haters gon' hate, and the consequences will be zero, and they will be distracted by the end of the week.

Just like when Dana slapped up his wife.
 
Didn’t Black Beast say he had felonies and worried that might prevent him from getting on that WH card? Then he got a call directly from the President after his fight? So maybe having a record is a non-factor for the WH card 🤷‍♂️
 
SuperNerd said:
Haters gon' hate, and the consequences will be zero, until the next distraction next week.

Just like when Dana slapped up his wife.
Click to expand...
Dude I think you just don't get it. We're going from 500K ppv in a niche audience to complete attention from America and the whole world. This is a big step and if they headline Jones or McGregor they're going to get ripped to shreds.
 
Like others have mention, the guy theyre gonna be fighting infront of is far from a saint. And just reminding you this shit street fighting in a cage for money.. Helloooo?.. what the fk does it matter? Lol

Atleast there's a chance I can see Jones get KOed and humiliated in the white house. That's if he doesnt duck Aspinall. And Conor getting finished again? Who doesnt wanna watch that? Lol
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Does Sherdog really need another post about this never happening non-event?? 🤡
Click to expand...
Maybe there should be a poll, but I personally think the event will happen. Looking at it from Trump's side, I'm not seeing any negatives. And even quite a few fighters have publicly expressed interest.

Bread and Circuses is a real thing.
 
