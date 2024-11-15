Does the UFC only hire sterile women as ring girls?

Platinum Perry Mason
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2018
- Messages
- 944
- Reaction score
- 1,013
Past or present I can't think of any ring girls with children.
well that just ruinned my steak dinner.Google.com
UFC ring girl pregnant.
First two results show two different girls with babies.
well that just ruinned my steak dinner.
This Ribeye was so much tastier thinking the Pink Goof required his ring girls to get sterilized Natasha Romanov style as a job requirement to get hired.
People are too lazy to use Google nowadays. They find stopping what they are doing, opening their Internet browser, typing/swiping whatever they want in the search bar and reading the results too much work. That's 45 seconds of their lives they will never get back.Google.com
UFC ring girl pregnant.
First two results show two different girls with babies.
Google would've easily answered this for you.Past or present I can't think of any ring girls with children.
haha kinda true XDSterile or not, they have to be rail thin and assless.