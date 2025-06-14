Does the UFC even promote cards anymore?

Mongoosemk12

Mongoosemk12

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 21, 2010
Messages
1,371
Reaction score
1,167
As much as we have all rightfully been bitching about the quality of cards lately, this one isn't horrible and full of nothing but DWCS regional fighters. I haven't seen a single promotional piece for this card though. Usman, Rose, and Garbrandt are all former UFC champions. Jamie-Lyn Horth and Rodolfo Bellato are former LFA champions. This seems like a lay-up. I'm not gonna lie, it really feels like the company cares even less about their product than their fans do at this point.
 
Dana is too busy giving suspiciously large cash payments to much younger men

SPORT-PREVIEW-DANA-250K-PRESENT.jpg
 
not at all. I feel like i only see promos for UFC cards when im watching a UFC card already. No idea what they do to reach new audiences. Word of mouth is all they have.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
UFC on ESPN 69 underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
21
Views
227
Deltron 6060
Deltron 6060
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC Atlanta: Usman vs. Buckley Official Weigh-in: Fri. 6/13 9am ET
2
Replies
21
Views
446
Danespina
Danespina
D
Ufc fight night 256 underdog pick of the night
Replies
18
Views
453
doozer
D
J
As an apology to the fans, Dana should co promote with PFL to allow for Ngannou vs Tom
2 3
Replies
51
Views
837
Söze Aldo
Söze Aldo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,727
Messages
57,421,340
Members
175,700
Latest member
xojeny

Share this page

Back
Top