Does Taco Bell have a menu item that ends in ok or oc or ock

lakersfan45

lakersfan45

That's sardo! No mr, accent on the do!
@Gold
Joined
Nov 28, 2011
Messages
22,416
Reaction score
17,276
IMG_6200.jpeg
I see this meme and it’s hallirous
But there’s a Taco Bell on the bottom so I want to
Double the joke like a double decker but I cannot think of any items that end in ok ock on the taco bell
Menu. Help me <PandaHi75> {<tongue}<Aug3>
 
Can you smell what the Gordita is cookin?

Can you smell what the chalupa is cookin?

Can you smell what the crunch wrap supreme is cookin?

Yeah I’ve got nothing.
 
DO YOU WANT SOME OF THE ROCKS SIR CREAMM <smellit>
 
lakersfan45 said:
View attachment 1044361
I see this meme and it’s hallirous
But there’s a Taco Bell on the bottom so I want to
Double the joke like a double decker but I cannot think of any items that end in ok ock on the taco bell
Menu. Help me <PandaHi75> {<tongue}<Aug3>
Click to expand...
seems like you are going in he wrong direction. a woke is a cooking utensil so it cooks things

food doesn't cook other food

can you smell what the heat lamp is keeping a slightly above room temperature?
 
zapataxiv said:
dave-chappelle-dylon.gif
seems like you are going in he wrong direction. a woke is a cooking utensil so it cooks things

food doesn't cook other food

can you smell what the heat lamp is keeping a slightly above room temperature?
Click to expand...
dave-chappelle-dylon.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,592
Messages
55,573,096
Members
174,823
Latest member
obrad

Share this page

Back
Top