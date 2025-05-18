Does smoking and drinking etc really does a bad effect?

im currently really high rn so sorry for any english errors or inconvenience
i smoke, i drink, not something too often, it really effect SO MUCH like propaganda love to say? like, i used to be a HUGE smoker and i have the best cardio and resistance in my gym, people say that it is bc im too young (17yo).
it is really THAT bad?
 

Is that really you?
You look 27. That isn't a compliment by the way.

FYI.

I smoked from 12 until 21.
I had great cardio then at 20 - I couldn't keep up. My lungs were full of shit and I stopped at 21.

Some people can go years and remain fit.
But fit is NOT healthy.

So. Want to die a horrible shitty death from smoking? Carry on.
Want to be fitter AND healthier. Stop.

It is that simple.
 
thats carlos pratos, dude 🤣🤣🤣
 
Everything in moderation blah di blah.
 
