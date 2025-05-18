Does smoking and drinking etc really does a bad effect?

phfelipe.mma
"The Psychopath"
@White
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2025
- Messages
- 12
- Reaction score
- 5
Dismiss Report
im currently really high rn so sorry for any english errors or inconvenience
i smoke, i drink, not something too often, it really effect SO MUCH like propaganda love to say? like, i used to be a HUGE smoker and i have the best cardio and resistance in my gym, people say that it is bc im too young (17yo).
it is really THAT bad?
i smoke, i drink, not something too often, it really effect SO MUCH like propaganda love to say? like, i used to be a HUGE smoker and i have the best cardio and resistance in my gym, people say that it is bc im too young (17yo).
it is really THAT bad?