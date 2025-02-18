  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Does Ryan Garcia slip and roll with punches like an elite or is he a one trick pony?

If we go just by defence, is he at the level of his ranking?
 
No. His defense is trash. He relies too heavily on his reflexes not on sound fundamentals. Against Haney he was actually turning his back when pressed. Defensively responsible fighters would never make this mistake. It's a cardinal sin. Amateurs know better.
 
No, he doesn’t do any of that.

Ryan’s only defensive move is to extend his lead arm towards his opponent and jump back in a straight line.

His real defense is his offense. If he can’t outperform his opponent offensively, he loses.
 
everytime i have seen him he has looked terrible, im not quite sure how he made it as far as he did, i guess he has a lot of power in the left and is athletic, his boxing skills seem very basic
 
