Does Ronda have the mental strength to even win another fight?

I've never seen anyone take their last two losses so badly, she completely melted down in both those fights, got destroyed, left the airport with Travis covering her face with a purple pillow. She said she wanted to harm herself after the Holly fight and then got completely bodied against Amanda, left the sport and remained bitter at Joe and the UFC and how badly it ended for her.
People underestimate how much this will effect her.
I think once she gets punched in the nose all of it's going to come flooding back.
PTSD Ronda is not winning any fights in 2026 despite her Judo advantage.
When she gets her first few attempts stuffed she'll crumble like a cookie.
