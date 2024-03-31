Does reverse pec deck count as a pull?

Im trying to keep 1 to 1 ratio for pushes and pulls because its supposed to be good for shoulder health. But in reality during some periods of time I want to hit chest and shoulders with separete exercises (ohp / bench) but for upper back only do pullups. This made me think. Does reverse peck deck count as a pull? In reality i dont use the pec deck machine but i have a super high quality chest expander with 7 10kg springs and i use that for the pull apart movement. But the movement pattern is basically same. This is a staple in my training routine.



So what you think guys. Does this count as a pull and i can do bench press - pullups - ohp - reverse pec deck without feeling bad?