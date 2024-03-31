Does reverse pec deck count as a pull?

Im trying to keep 1 to 1 ratio for pushes and pulls because its supposed to be good for shoulder health. But in reality during some periods of time I want to hit chest and shoulders with separete exercises (ohp / bench) but for upper back only do pullups. This made me think. Does reverse peck deck count as a pull? In reality i dont use the pec deck machine but i have a super high quality chest expander with 7 10kg springs and i use that for the pull apart movement. But the movement pattern is basically same. This is a staple in my training routine.

So what you think guys. Does this count as a pull and i can do bench press - pullups - ohp - reverse pec deck without feeling bad?
 
I know pull-apart even says "pull" in the name but i never thought of it as a pull like rows or pullups. I mean if reverse peck deck is a pull, are lateral raises a push? :'D
 
If it’s engaging the back as a primary mover it’s a pull. Targeting the chest it’s a push.

For example a laterial raise is a push for targeting the mid delt. A bent over fly is a pull for targeting the rear delt / upper back despite being the same physical movement.

It’s about the muscle group more than the actual motion.

Since its smaller muscle group isolation I don’t think an antagonistic pull is overly important compared to a compound lift. If you’re getting face pulls, rear delt flyes and other stuff in you should be good so maybe add them (for prehab).
 
