Form Does punch power really come primarily from leg muscles?

Ok think about it like this —- who punches harder: a man with no arms or a man with no legs?

Both have some pros and cons

Guy with no legs:

- Can jerk off as normal
- Get a cool wheel chair; learn to do tricks on it
- Unfair advantage in breakdancing and pull ups

Guy with no arms:

- Only suitable style is taekwondo
- Toes become hyper-skilled, can hold a hot dog with your feet
- Have to ask random strangers on the street to scratch certain spots

I'm going no legs.
 
I wouldn’t mind not being able to jerk off.. I could use motivation to hop back in the dating game
 
Well your 225 right?

Can you get down to 190 and still be explosive? Maintain your lifts for that matter?

Im not athlete.. I get below 195 and my strength evaporates
 
I was 215 at the end of my bulk at 200 now cutting to 175 just hit some squats rn. I recorded so I'll check the depth
 
wanna be even more confused? Those partials you were doing before are pretty gosh darn good with regard to punching power. Again it was hard to see depth but iirc it looked like maybe 15-20deg of knee flexion which is at least getting near the range you use in a lot of "upright" punches like a jab. The power punches use more though, Tyson must have big numbers. This is where the discussion of sports specific training comes in. Overall IMO your S&C time is best spent going ass to grass assuming you are more than just a boxer but the shallow ones aren't hurting anything.

Editted this paragraph- To the OP, the science I've seen says that legs and torso contribute about the same amount to the power of punches something like 40% +- each and the arms something like the other 20% +-. The numbers vary depending on the type of punch.

Don't discount the synergistic effect though, there is a reason the old school said the legs were most important. I love this saying because it can be applied to so many things in life if you think creatively - "You can't fire a cannon out of a canoe"
 
Power comes from your core without it you can use as much legs as you wish but you aren’t punching ppl in the face or body with your feet , the power comes from the bottom up is outdated , maybe uppercuts utilize the leg pushing more but not so much the others.

( The core is more important for power in punching than legs alone because it acts as the central connection that transfers and magnifies force from the legs and hips to the upper body. While legs provide the initial ground-based power, it is the core's rotational strength that allows for the efficient transfer of this energy and stabilizes the body during the movement. Without a strong core, the power generated by the legs cannot be effectively channeled into a single, powerful punch. )

Times have changed ,science and applications have changed ,old time fighters probably relied on planting the feet more there were less boxer movers while power punching many guys stood flat footed and delivered power shots moreso .

Everyone is different some will generate power with just weight and arm shots some ,just have freakish arm power ,some just can hit you hard with technical etc etc but the core is key always has been and the lower back muscles are a huge advantage if that’s your strongest muscle,not saying that bc it’s mine but it’s a fact .
 
I did an edit to the second paragraph of my last post. The way I originally wrote it was to do with the speed, not power of a jab.
 
