godhatesacoward said: Guilty. I always thought my strong legs were where my pnching power came from but now that we know my legs aren't as strong as i thought they were i am confused. Click to expand...

wanna be even more confused? Those partials you were doing before are pretty gosh darn good with regard to punching power. Again it was hard to see depth but iirc it looked like maybe 15-20deg of knee flexion which is at least getting near the range you use in a lot of "upright" punches like a jab. The power punches use more though, Tyson must have big numbers. This is where the discussion of sports specific training comes in. Overall IMO your S&C time is best spent going ass to grass assuming you are more than just a boxer but the shallow ones aren't hurting anything.Editted this paragraph- To the OP, the science I've seen says that legs and torso contribute about the same amount to the power of punches something like 40% +- each and the arms something like the other 20% +-. The numbers vary depending on the type of punch.Don't discount the synergistic effect though, there is a reason the old school said the legs were most important. I love this saying because it can be applied to so many things in life if you think creatively - "You can't fire a cannon out of a canoe"