Ok think about it like this —- who punches harder: a man with no arms or a man with no legs?
Yeah I'm out of ideas but no one else makes threads
I wouldn't mind not being able to jerk off.. I could use motivation to hop back in the dating game
Guy with no legs:
- Can jerk off as normal
- Get a cool wheel chair; learn to do tricks on it
- Unfair advantage in breakdancing and pull ups
Guy with no arms:
- Only suitable style is taekwondo
- Toes become hyper-skilled, can hold a hot dog with your feet
- Have to ask random strangers on the street to scratch certain spots
I'm going no legs.
Guilty. I always thought my strong legs were where my pnching power came from but now that we know my legs aren't as strong as i thought they were i am confused.
Guilty. I always thought my strong legs were where my pnching power came from but now that we know my legs aren't as strong as i thought they were i am confused.
I was 215 at the end of my bulk at 200 now cutting to 175 just hit some squats rn. I recorded so I'll check the depth
Can you get down to 190 and still be explosive? Maintain your lifts for that matter?
Im not athlete.. I get below 195 and my strength evaporates
I was 215 at the end of my bulk at 200 now cutting to 175 just hit some squats rn. I recorded so I'll check the depth
Damn you lost 15 pounds in a month? Good shit
Lots of water weight I assume but thanks
wanna be even more confused? Those partials you were doing before are pretty gosh darn good with regard to punching power. Again it was hard to see depth but iirc it looked like maybe 15-20deg of knee flexion which is at least getting near the range you use in a lot of "upright" punches like a jab. The power punches use more though, Tyson must have big numbers. This is where the discussion of sports specific training comes in. Overall IMO your S&C time is best spent going ass to grass assuming you are more than just a boxer but the shallow ones aren't hurting anything.
Power comes from your core without it you can use as much legs as you wish but you aren't punching ppl in the face or body with your feet , the power comes from the bottom up is outdated , maybe uppercuts utilize the leg pushing more but not so much the others.
