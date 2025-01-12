Does PUNAHELE SORIANO have the death touch at 170 pounds?

BOTTICELLI
Wouldn't call it "death punch" but he's a damn hard hitter.
Prates fits the description of a 170er with the death punch. Rumble at 170 had the death punch. Shit that was more like the nuclear punch.
rumble all time ko power at any weight class when he could actually make 170.
It's a toss up between Frank, Poatan, Rumble, and Carwin for me.
Forgot about Carwin yea he could crack for sure