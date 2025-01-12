  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Does PUNAHELE SORIANO have the death touch at 170 pounds?

BOTTICELLI

BOTTICELLI

MMA SUPERFAN/POSTER
@Black
Joined
Nov 2, 2006
Messages
5,377
Reaction score
1,747
Wow man, he’s got brutal power ! Think he cracks the top 15 ?
 

Wouldn't call it "death punch" but he's a damn hard hitter.

Prates fits the description of a 170er with the death punch. Rumble at 170 had the death punch. Shit that was more like the nuclear punch.
 
Paul Daley hit really hard at 170.
 
