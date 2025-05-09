Because we're intelligent, dignified men who study the sweet sciences and have serious discussions.
And that's a whore having fun.
What does that make her employer Dana then?
That's the thread topic ya fucking tard.LOL...
All you betas so annoyed by this bish... "she's an annoying, attention whore"
But here you all are giving her the press and attention.
Clowns.
This is where it starts and ends for me. SnoozefestShe's just not interesting and doesn't do interesting things.
I don't waste my time on shit I don't like.... doesn't matter the thread title.That's the thread topic ya fucking tard.
Way to try to flex that you don't grasp basic context
did u just use the term beta unironicallyLOL...
All you betas so annoyed by this bish... "she's an annoying, attention whore"
But here you all are giving her the press and attention.
Clowns.