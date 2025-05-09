Media Does Nina trigger you? She wants to know why

I think she is a little bit annoying in the "look at me" attention whore type of way that is becoming ever more common in the cesspool of social media.

I am not particularly bothered because I don't click her shit often, but i can DEFINITELY see how people find her annoying.
She is annoying.

Even this whole "why is everyone so triggered?" bullshit is tiresome.

She is a halfway decent looking groupie.
Still levels above that fat fuck John Morgan in terms of who I would prefer to get mma info from. Her competition is flaming garbage so I assume she will continue to be reasonably successful. MMA media is trash.
 
Probably got the job over a more qualified person because she has really nice boobs.

Corporate America Baybay
 
jeff7b9 said:
That's the thread topic ya fucking tard.

Way to try to flex that you don't grasp basic context
Click to expand...
I don't waste my time on shit I don't like.... doesn't matter the thread title.

Either you all ignore the bitch and act like she doesn't exist... or you post about her like the fan you are.

EDIT:

You'll probably be in the gay sex thread next, explaining why you don't like that, I presume...
 
She's obviously piloting Dana's fantasy of young, sycophantic influencers replacing the traditional MMA media. Not that I necessarily like the current MMA media, but if Dana thinks they're still too hard on him, he has some of the thinnest skin ever.

...what were we talking about?
 
If sherdoggers wouldn´t talk about her I wouldn´t even know who she is and what she does. I´m not in attention seeking ínternet chicks. And never will be. And if she works for Dana White voluntarly she is something I would get a yellow if I write it of.
 
