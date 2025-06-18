I am guessing that 'both sides' and anyone from anywhere, really, can all agree here. Just common sense, no?
If unfamiliar, please, familiarize yourself with the The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) (22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq.) also called the Foreign Principal Registration Act of 1938.
I mean in what world is it sensible for a nation allow another nation to openly bribe their own politicians? And why not have our supposed politicians who fill their bank accounts with foreign blood money, to register as foreign agents as well?
Maybe to some, because the answer seems obvious....
Notice how the US is supposed to be an impartial mediator but the moment all those Iranian commanders got taken out Trump changed his words to "we".
He knows he has little choice to stand in the way of delivering arms to Netanyahu and wants to make it look like he has some say in the direction the US takes on this but the truth is he would absolutely terrified of standing up to Israel in fear for his life, and rightly so.
Violence/Genocide: Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims.
