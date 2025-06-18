International Does Mossad covertly run the US government, and could they take out the US president and leading military and political figures if they needed to?

LOL
oski

Law Thread 'update: 100 millies so far! Is It Time That AIPAC Register as a Foreign Agent? Long Past Time Perhaps?'

I am guessing that 'both sides' and anyone from anywhere, really, can all agree here. Just common sense, no?

If unfamiliar, please, familiarize yourself with the The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) (22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq.) also called the Foreign Principal Registration Act of 1938.

I mean in what world is it sensible for a nation allow another nation to openly bribe their own politicians? And why not have our supposed politicians who fill their bank accounts with foreign blood money, to register as foreign agents as well?

For anyone having trouble...
  • Like
 
High Test With da Best said:
That's a stupid question
Click to expand...
Maybe to some, because the answer seems obvious....

Notice how the US is supposed to be an impartial mediator but the moment all those Iranian commanders got taken out Trump changed his words to "we".
He knows he has little choice to stand in the way of delivering arms to Netanyahu and wants to make it look like he has some say in the direction the US takes on this but the truth is he would absolutely terrified of standing up to Israel in fear for his life, and rightly so.
 
I am NOT involved in running the US government.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

terrapin
International Can china beat the US?
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
3K
Possum Jenkins
Possum Jenkins
LeonardoBjj
International Ugandan opposition accuses president of using military courts to quash dissent
Replies
0
Views
82
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Uganda plans law to allow military prosecution of civilians
Replies
2
Views
194
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
PBAC
International Hong Kong suspends postal service to the US
2
Replies
23
Views
698
ShinkanPo
ShinkanPo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,961
Messages
57,441,429
Members
175,715
Latest member
philcrow

Share this page

Back
Top