With the current crisis of masculinity and grown men still being children, it makes me wonder if modern societies have lost an important element of growing up that human societies have understood in the past.

That being a rite of passage for boys to become men.



Tribal societies have grueling tough rituals that young boys have to go through in order to be perceived as men and join the "big boys table" in their society. We all know about the insane bullet ant ritual in the Amazon. In the Massai tribe, you had to kill a lion on your own with a spear to become a man, which also sounds insane. The Spartans had the agoge.



But in modern society, we just sort of wander into adulthood after graduating school and getting a job. Being an adult is just something you sort of realize you are at some point and I suspect a lot of people who deep inside still feel like kids who just happen have a job now. I think this contributes to a confusion in what it means to be a man and may be a source of identity crisis for men, especially young men. It's probably why we have dudes who think getting jacked and posing in front of sports cars is a symbol of masculinity.



Maybe getting kicked out and getting your own place is the closest thing we have, but I'd argue it's not that same thing. What's needed is a specific ritual that is tough and concludes with a clear recognition from society that you are now a man, and can join the grown ups.



If there is no wider societal implementation of a rite of passage, we should at least have one at smaller community or individual level. If I were to have a son, I'd think very hard about having such a ritual, or at least some sort of ordeal he can conquer.



What do you think would be rites of passage we can implement in modern society?



A month long camping trip where you have to use your wits and survival skills?

A tough military style boot camp?

100 man kumite style martial arts challenge?

Make a sherdog account?