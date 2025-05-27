Does Lewis-Tyson still rank as the second or third most anticipated boxing match ever?

I

Intermission

I remember there was very heavy marketing for Lewis -Tyson even on regular tv. It was promoted as event of the year. Unfortunately only one of them came out to dance. Tyson was heavier than ever which I think was a psychological weakness. He either felt he was too small or he just didnt do enough sprints.

Lewis looking back on the fight doesn't believe Tyson wanted to be in there.

As for anticipated fights, Foreman -Ali gotta be nr 1. Some might argue for Mayweather-Pacman as second but I cant wrap myself around the idea that lightweights can generate more interest than heavies.

Am i completely off the mark to rank Lewis-Tyson in the top 3 most anticipated fights ever? I dont think pay per view alone is a be-end-all critera.
 
LOVED Mike's trash talkin' about, then to Lennox's face before the fight happened.

Classic Warrior BMOTP - AND F'n LIVED IT !

Savagery Other Men Could Only Dream About. All fighters take a back seat, Way Back.​



 
And he did all that talking to Evander too and Jake Paul. Its all an act.
 
Yeah, NOW, 4 decades later.

There was NO act about his ferocity through the entire 1980's. Mitch Green thought it was an act too, he painfully learned it wasn't.



 
He was incredibly consistent with Rooney. Won about 85% of the rounds. Most champions have far lower percentages.
 
