Does Lewis-Tyson still rank as the second or third most anticipated boxing match ever?

I remember there was very heavy marketing for Lewis -Tyson even on regular tv. It was promoted as event of the year. Unfortunately only one of them came out to dance. Tyson was heavier than ever which I think was a psychological weakness. He either felt he was too small or he just didnt do enough sprints.



Lewis looking back on the fight doesn't believe Tyson wanted to be in there.



As for anticipated fights, Foreman -Ali gotta be nr 1. Some might argue for Mayweather-Pacman as second but I cant wrap myself around the idea that lightweights can generate more interest than heavies.



Am i completely off the mark to rank Lewis-Tyson in the top 3 most anticipated fights ever? I dont think pay per view alone is a be-end-all critera.