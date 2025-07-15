Does Lewis get a pass for the faking an eye poke move(which is pretty dirty)?

DiazSlap
Can’t think of any of the great fighters doing something like this to get a victory?
Even the idiotic UFC commentator(like Sanko and DC) were fooled even though the jab was nowhere close to his eye.
Does Lewis just get a pass for this BS move because of his "Swangin and Bangin/My ballz was hot" persona???
Guess more fighters should fake a glove touch and throw a strike to get the advantage.
PS: in before the first Sher-dork says: "if u aint cheatin, you aint tryin"…in dis ho.
