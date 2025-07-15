Does Lewis get a pass for the faking an eye poke move(which is pretty dirty)?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,946
Reaction score
3,665
Can’t think of any of the great fighters doing something like this to get a victory?

Even the idiotic UFC commentator(like Sanko and DC) were fooled even though the jab was nowhere close to his eye.

Does Lewis just get a pass for this BS move because of his "Swangin and Bangin/My ballz was hot" persona???

Guess more fighters should fake a glove touch and throw a strike to get the advantage.



PS: in before the first Sher-dork says: "if u aint cheatin, you aint tryin"…in dis ho.
<20><20>
 
DiazSlap said:
Can’t think of any of the great fighters doing something like this to get a victory?

Even the idiotic UFC commentator(like Sanko and DC) were fooled even though the jab was nowhere close to his eye.

Does Lewis just get a pass for this BS move because of his "Swangin and Bangin/My ballz was hot" persona???

Guess more fighters should fake a glove touch and throw a strike to get the advantage.



PS: in before the first Sher-dork says: "if u aint cheatin, you aint tryin"…in dis ho.
<20><20>
Click to expand...
He never claimed it was an eye poke. He supposedly feigned like it hurt his eye. Why are you making shit up?
 
Jesus you Black Beast haters need to stop reaching for his hot balls!!
He got punched and his opponents thumb grazed his eye. It happens. He didn't call for a foul and ended up clobbering your next big thing at HW.
 
He does it in a lot of his fights. Also I don't believe he was entirely faking, he just milked it a little imo.
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Jesus you Black Beast haters need to stop reaching for his hot balls!!
He got punched and his opponents thumb grazed his eye. It happens. He didn't call for a foul and ended up clobbering your next big thing at HW.
Click to expand...
You moron, Lewis himself said after the fight he faked it.

Bunch of Lewis’s cup lusting fools on here.
 
Poirierfan said:
He doesn't it in a lot of his fights. Also I don't believe he was entirely faking, he just milked it a little imo.
Click to expand...
It was nowhere close to his eye on replay bruh plus he admitted in the interview with Jobain/Weidman and crew post fight he totally faked it.
 
DiazSlap said:
It was nowhere close to his eye on replay bruh plus he admitted in the interview with Jobain/Weidman and crew post fight he totally faked it.
Click to expand...
I've seen him do the same shit numerous times. I know what he said, I watched his post fight presser. I'm just saying he doesn't like getting hit all that much.
 
Poirierfan said:
I've seen him do the same shit numerous times. I know what he said, I watched his post fight presser. I'm just saying he doesn't like getting hit all that much.
Click to expand...
He does do the Lesnar type reaction when getting hit…but these fake getting hurt is dirty
 
DiazSlap said:
You moron, Lewis himself said after the fight he faked it.

Bunch of Lewis’s cup lusting fools on here.
Click to expand...
Lewis is a troll and he got you good🤣🤦🏽‍♂️🦍

You probably think he really had to poop when he almost got bodied by JDS💩


 
I like that he lost some weight and is not fat af and huffing and puffing in his fight.

Imagine if he kept this up... not sure he would be champ but he could make bank.
 
HNIC215 said:
I like that he lost some weight and is not fat af and huffing and puffing in his fight.

Imagine if he kept this up... not sure he would be champ but he could make bank.
Click to expand...
Fight only went a short time…he would have been huffing and puffing if it went over 3 mins
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,877
Messages
57,563,897
Members
175,753
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top