Does land exist that you can just...build a modest house and live on?

So public land is everywhere, but unless Im wrong you cant just live on it..right? maybe a tent but you cant just build a house. does such land exist somewhere? is there someone remote enough in the dense wilderness that you can build something like this and not be bothered?I hve a birthday coming up and holy shit am I depressed. I feel like Im starting from the near bottom, I blew every bit of my money. at one point I had 100k, now I have 4k. my degree sucks, and my work experience sucks. I have an OK job right now but it doesnt pay life changing money. I think I will stick with it for like another 2, 3 years and if the raises dont come Ill just move to the wilderness and live off the land. I dont want to end up working in my 50s, 60s, or hell even till death. Id rather have nothing but my hut and a few things and some pets, rather than have a normal "life" that I have to grind 40-60 hours every single week to maintainI feel like I could make a better version of this:an air mattress, a satellite connected laptop, a few charged battery packs, maybe one or two basic solar panels, a hydroponic setup to grow food/opium. a few cats, guns, dog, traps around the perimeter.few guns and tons of ammo+ a bow to hunt for food. the more I think about it the more I feel like this is the life for me. hiking back to society a few times a year, I was a distance runner for a while. Id like this to be like, 50+ miles deep in a woods. like someone would have to hike for days to get to me. Im just worried the government would come along at some point and kick me off the land, also this is hydrathecital of course, but I just cant shake the feeling that I would LOVE to be there right now