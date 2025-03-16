  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Does land exist that you can just...build a modest house and live on?

So public land is everywhere, but unless Im wrong you cant just live on it..right? maybe a tent but you cant just build a house. does such land exist somewhere? is there someone remote enough in the dense wilderness that you can build something like this and not be bothered?

I hve a birthday coming up and holy shit am I depressed. I feel like Im starting from the near bottom, I blew every bit of my money. at one point I had 100k, now I have 4k. my degree sucks, and my work experience sucks. I have an OK job right now but it doesnt pay life changing money. I think I will stick with it for like another 2, 3 years and if the raises dont come Ill just move to the wilderness and live off the land. I dont want to end up working in my 50s, 60s, or hell even till death. Id rather have nothing but my hut and a few things and some pets, rather than have a normal "life" that I have to grind 40-60 hours every single week to maintain
I feel like I could make a better version of this:
1742161268283.png

an air mattress, a satellite connected laptop, a few charged battery packs, maybe one or two basic solar panels, a hydroponic setup to grow food/opium. a few cats, guns, dog, traps around the perimeter.few guns and tons of ammo+ a bow to hunt for food. the more I think about it the more I feel like this is the life for me. hiking back to society a few times a year, I was a distance runner for a while. Id like this to be like, 50+ miles deep in a woods. like someone would have to hike for days to get to me. Im just worried the government would come along at some point and kick me off the land, also this is hydrathecital of course, but I just cant shake the feeling that I would LOVE to be there right now
 
I would like to claim some neglected property adjacent to mine that I mow, law is that I'd have to adversely possess the land for 30 years, then file.
 
You think the government would miss out on money like that?! :eek:
 
Okay, virtually all the land surface of earth belongs to some nation or other. So, either you get permission from the relevant government OR hide real good in the wilderness somewhere. That way you can just live anyway you please....until or unless the-powers-that-be find you.

Technically, Antarctica belongs to no one. So, in principle, you could unilaterally stake a claim there. But be prepared if U.N. security forces come to evict you.
 
Is this a serious question? There is land FOR SALE all over the place. Step one of building a home or pitching a tent is owning the land.
 
There are states that offer free land, but you gotta build within a certain amount of time.
 
Looks like a slightly updated version of Into the Wild. I would rethink this plan.
 
Hell yeah. Get that poopy seed going 1st and share it with the wildlife. You'll feel like a modern day beastmaster with all your furry new friends.
 
