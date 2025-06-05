Does Khamzat have the same punching power as Soldic to knockout DDP?

It is ridiculous how people fawning over Khamzat are underestimating Dricus like crazy. The guy has fought at a much higher level for longer and more frequently while going pedal to the metal for 5 rounds in championship fights. Also, getting finishes against the best in weight class. You seriously think Khamzat is going to run over Dricus? Would be hilarious to see the meltdowns after the fight.



Regarding Soldic, Dricus was cutting crazy amount of weight. Chin is the first thing to go. It was his last fight at 170 lbs as he realized he was dehydrating too much. He beat Soldic in the first fight and Soldic could not knock him out.



Dricus does has the power, skills, size, precision and strength to knock the lights out of Khamzat. That is for sure. However, in my opinion Khamzat's only path is to get a submission. We are talking a former K-1 kickboxing champion and also champion in 3 different organizations. Khamzat's striking is nowhere near the level of Dricus. You can mark my words down.