Does Khamzat have the same punching power as Soldic to knockout DDP?

Does Khamzat have the same punching power as Soldic (The last guy to knockout DDP)?
It wasn't the punching power that knocked DDP out. It was the skill and technique. Soldic is one bad motherfucker. He belongs in the UFC. And no, I don't think Khamzats striking is on Soldics level.
I didn't think he'd go through Whittaker, who handled world champion wrestler Yoel Romero twice, and had never been submitted as a MW, but he literally broke Whittaker's face in less than a round.It is ridiculous how people fawning over Khamzat are underestimating Dricus like crazy. The guy has fought at a much higher level for longer and more frequently while going pedal to the metal for 5 rounds in championship fights. Also, getting finishes against the best in weight class. You seriously think Khamzat is going to run over Dricus? Would be hilarious to see the meltdowns after the fight.
Regarding Soldic, Dricus was cutting crazy amount of weight. Chin is the first thing to go. It was his last fight at 170 lbs as he realized he was dehydrating too much. He beat Soldic in the first fight and Soldic could not knock him out.
Dricus does has the power, skills, size, precision and strength to knock the lights out of Khamzat. That is for sure. However, in my opinion Khamzat's only path is to get a submission. We are talking a former K-1 kickboxing champion and also champion in 3 different organizations. Khamzat's striking is nowhere near the level of Dricus. You can mark my words down.
Nick Diaz knocked out Robbie Lawler with one punch. Anything can happen in MMA. The punch that hurts the most is the one you don't see. It's certainly possible DDP to get hit with one he doesn't see with his herky jerky style. Whether Khamzat can find the kill shot is a different matter. Also he definitely has dynamite in his hands
While I'd expect a good and competitive fight, Khamzat dominating wouldn't be shocking, either.