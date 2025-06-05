Does Khamzat have the same punching power as Soldic to knockout DDP?

It wasn't the punching power that knocked DDP out. It was the skill and technique. Soldic is one bad motherfucker. He belongs in the UFC. And no, I don't think Khamzats striking is on Soldics level.
 
Does he hit hard enough to knock DDP out?
Very likely, yeah. Khamzat commits to his offense, it's no mystery that if he lands one like he did on Aliskerov or GM3 that he could sleep other guys with one shot.

But having the warhead is only as good as your delivery system. I'd be willing to bet khamzat primarily plans to ragdoll smash and repeat more so than prolonged exchanges on the feet
 
It is ridiculous how people fawning over Khamzat are underestimating Dricus like crazy. The guy has fought at a much higher level for longer and more frequently while going pedal to the metal for 5 rounds in championship fights. Also, getting finishes against the best in weight class. You seriously think Khamzat is going to run over Dricus? Would be hilarious to see the meltdowns after the fight.

Regarding Soldic, Dricus was cutting crazy amount of weight. Chin is the first thing to go. It was his last fight at 170 lbs as he realized he was dehydrating too much. He beat Soldic in the first fight and Soldic could not knock him out.

Dricus does has the power, skills, size, precision and strength to knock the lights out of Khamzat. That is for sure. However, in my opinion Khamzat's only path is to get a submission. We are talking a former K-1 kickboxing champion and also champion in 3 different organizations. Khamzat's striking is nowhere near the level of Dricus. You can mark my words down.
 
Last edited:
Khamzat punches hard enough. I wouldn't say he is a natural puncher. Khamzat is more dangerous on the ground.
 
Khamzat's power is in his right hand, and against Usman that hand was busted for 2/3 of the fight.
 
I didn't think he'd go through Whittaker, who handled world champion wrestler Yoel Romero twice, and had never been submitted as a MW, but he literally broke Whittaker's face in less than a round.

While I'd expect a good and competitive fight, Khamzat dominating wouldn't be shocking, either.
 
Plus the welterweight cut
 
Soldic is a substantially harder hitter and better pure striker. 75% of his wins are by KO. his left hand is lethal. The only thing that makes Khamzats striking potentially more dangerous is the obvious wrestling threat forces opponents to carry their hands lower.
 
Nick Diaz knocked out Robbie Lawler with one punch. Anything can happen in MMA. The punch that hurts the most is the one you don't see. It's certainly possible DDP to get hit with one he doesn't see with his herky jerky style. Whether Khamzat can find the kill shot is a different matter. Also he definitely has dynamite in his hands

9Kc9vE.gif



hl8Bnt3.gif
 
That is the thing that is clouding a lot of people's judgement because Khamzat himself made a big deal out of the comparison. Khamzat had two camps to prepare for Whittaker. Dricus fought Whittaker on less than 1 month notice without any preparation as a replacement fighter. Dricus was a huge underdog including myself who thought it was foolish of him to take such a high level fight on such short notice. Still, he knocked out Whittaker.

Whittaker was already heavily compromised when Dricus had damaged his teeth. Khamzat was able to capitalized on that damage. That is as per Whittaker himself.
 
