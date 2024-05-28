Does Khabib Lay Claim to the Most Embarrassing Statistic in UFC History? [and is this it?]

21 takedowns against Abel Trujillo?I just rewatched this fight, and Trujillo got up over and over and over and over again with relative ease.What an awful stat for Khabib, supposedly an elite wrestler.Khabib, at times, looked pretty mediocre in this fight, too, it's not just a weird stat.Is there a better stat you can think of?FWIW: Not a way to shit on Khabib for no reason, just a weird statistical anomaly I noticed right now.NOTE: Khabib also missed weight.