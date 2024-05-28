Does Khabib Lay Claim to the Most Embarrassing Statistic in UFC History? [and is this it?]

hvB2aKz.png


21 takedowns against Abel Trujillo?

I just rewatched this fight, and Trujillo got up over and over and over and over again with relative ease.

What an awful stat for Khabib, supposedly an elite wrestler.

Khabib, at times, looked pretty mediocre in this fight, too, it's not just a weird stat.

Is there a better stat you can think of?

FWIW: Not a way to shit on Khabib for no reason, just a weird statistical anomaly I noticed right now.

NOTE: Khabib also missed weight.
 
2013? He was like 23 or 24 at the time and while he did have 19 fights under his belt, Khabib was still green and isn't the same person people grew to love today.

It falls into the same category as the Gleison Tibau fight
 
Thepaintbucket said:
2013? He was like 23 or 24 at the time and while he did have 19 fights under his belt, Khabib was still green and isn't the same person people grew to love today.

It falls into the same category as the Gleison Tibau fight
Granted, but Trujillo was (I believe) 29 years old and 10-4. He had no good wins at all.

Khabib also missed weight.

I think this one is pretty bad.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
2013? He was like 23 or 24 at the time and while he did have 19 fights under his belt, Khabib was still green and isn't the same person people grew to love today.

It falls into the same category as the Gleison Tibau fight
Are you high? The Tibau fight was competitive. Khabib dominated Trujillo. It wasn't close whatsoever.
 
blaseblase said:
Are you high? The Tibau fight was competitive. Khabib dominated Trujillo. It wasn't close whatsoever.
Trujillo connected a few times on Khabib.

It wasn't a watertight performance by any means.

Every time they were in space, Trujillo seemed to land first, Khabib still got his shots in, before he went back to extreme smothering.
 
Siver! said:
Granted, but Trujillo was (I believe) 29 years old and 10-4. He had no good wins at all.

Khabib also missed weight.

I think this one is pretty bad.
I get what you're saying. I wish I had a better answer for you but I don't. This was like one year after joining American kickboxing academy too. I suppose no matter how good you are at your craft, it can still take time for one to develop and adjust their skill set to a new environment.
 
Yea, what an embarrassing, obvious 30-27 where the other landed 11 strikes. Pathetic.
 
Siver! said:
Trujillo connected a few times on Khabib.

It wasn't a watertight performance by any means.

Every time they were in space, Trujillo seemed to land first, Khabib still got his shots in, before he went back to extreme smothering.
Textbook example of why not to post when high. Khabib dominated the fight, even going into it with an injured knee. One of his most impressive performances.
 
blaseblase said:
Textbook example of why not to post when high. Khabib dominated the fight, even going into it with an injured knee. One of his most impressive performances.
Trujillo landed a few times during the minimal amount of time they spent not grappling/wrestling.

I don't know what else to tell ya lol the commentators were in hysterics every time Trujillo landed a punch, so it's hard to ignore.

Khabib had no interest in striking, all of this is factual.

But for sure I knew this would be controversial, hence why I'm asking for other anomalous statistics and not just outright defensiveness on Khabib's part haha
 
I think Jamhal Hill owns the most embarassing statistic.
Poatan threw only a single standing head strike and he blasted Hill with it at their 300 fight.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I think Jamhal Hill owns the most embarassing statistic.
Poatan threw only a single standing head strike and he blasted Hill with it at their 300 fight.
I'm a big fan of that stat, but it's another that doesn't compute because Pereira threw a few other strikes that weren't specifically "standing head strikes" haha
 
Siver! said:
I'm a big fan of that stat, but it's another that doesn't compute because Pereira threw a few other strikes that weren't specifically "standing head strikes" haha
Then my vote is Askren for somehow getting Masvidal not one but two title shots.
 
An awful stat for Khabib? Yeah, embarrassing to straight up ragdoll somebody all over the cage. Trujillo initiated the wrestling, almost got subbed, then the rest of the fight looked like my dog slinging a chew toy around for 13 minutes, and Trujillo was also saved by the bell in the first.
 
Siver! said:
Trujillo landed a few times during the minimal amount of time they spent not grappling/wrestling.

I don't know what else to tell ya lol the commentators were in hysterics every time Trujillo landed a punch, so it's hard to ignore.

Khabib had no interest in striking, all of this is factual.

But for sure I knew this would be controversial, hence why I'm asking for other anomalous statistics and not just outright defensiveness on Khabib's part haha
It was a domination. To fixate on the non-existent striking is hilarious. The entire fight was wrestling.

Are you behind the justmark account but forgot to switch when you made this thread? There's something fishy going on, you don't typically make threads this dumb.
 
