Does Joseff “The Moroccan Mercenary” Zyzal need to be taken seriously as a contender now?

DiazSlap
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 1,059
- Reaction score
- 1,871
Even before he got cut from the UFC, he gave Topuria his toughest fight and arguably won the 3rd round.
Now Zyzal has come back and reeled off an impressive winning streak showing dominance on the feet and on the ground.
Could we be looking at Ilia’s air apparent?
Quite possibly….
