Media Does Jones even realise Hasbullah is trying to kill him

SalvadorAllende said:
Wasn't Jones banned from being around that little dude because he had a boner while playing with him?
Dude , you have to stop telling those weird fantasies of yours … yikes. I’m not sure if I want to grapple with you anymore lol
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Wasn't Jones banned from being around that little dude because he had a boner while playing with him?
They only told Hasbullah to get away from Jones in the clip I saw.

But all the material we get from Jones there is fruity. The trip on that little motorbike with the dhagestani gangster and especially him splashing in the pool.

He looks so happy getting carried and softly wrestled in the water by those bearded men.
 
Is this a new video or the same one that went viral a few weeks back with Jon getting boner rolling around with him?

If this is new, then I just have to assume Hasbullah liked what he saw the first time.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
Hasbullah is the modern Baby Faced Finster............


Bugs smacked little B. F. Finster around, telling the baby-disguised bank robber, "Don't Play With The Dirty Money." Smack Smack Smack Smack Smack !


Bugs Bunny was FAFO personified - mess with him, it was on like Donkey Kong.
Early Bugs Bunny rocked, definitely wasn't PC or woke, and like the 3 Stooges' Alpha Moe, they both did NOT like the NotZees and talked trash about Hit tler.
 
