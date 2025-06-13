Does Jon Jones purposefully fight to his opponents strengths to show how good he is?

It really seems like sometimes Jon Jones gets bored and just started to stop taking his opponents seriously.



He decided to kickbox Santos. Didn’t shoot one takedown against Santos, faked a leg grab once that they counted as a attempt.







He decided to clinch fight and wrestle Sonnen.







He decided to wrestle DC.







He decided to just phone booth Glover and fight him in the clinch.



Everyone was talking about how good Glover was in pocket and in the clinch, then Jones just decided to fight him there and rip him apart close.







It seems when he actually cares he just decides to exploit his opponents weakness and finish them.



Anyone else think Jones sometimes just purposefully decide to fight to his opponents strengths when he’s bored?



I honestly think if there wasn’t a history making moment in beating Gane, he’d have kickboxed Gane a lot more instead of instantly grapple fking him.