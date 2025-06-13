Does Jon Jones purposefully fight to his opponents strengths to show how good he is?

It really seems like sometimes Jon Jones gets bored and just started to stop taking his opponents seriously.

He decided to kickbox Santos. Didn’t shoot one takedown against Santos, faked a leg grab once that they counted as a attempt.



He decided to clinch fight and wrestle Sonnen.



He decided to wrestle DC.



He decided to just phone booth Glover and fight him in the clinch.

Everyone was talking about how good Glover was in pocket and in the clinch, then Jones just decided to fight him there and rip him apart close.



It seems when he actually cares he just decides to exploit his opponents weakness and finish them.

Anyone else think Jones sometimes just purposefully decide to fight to his opponents strengths when he’s bored?

I honestly think if there wasn’t a history making moment in beating Gane, he’d have kickboxed Gane a lot more instead of instantly grapple fking him.
 
You are thinking of Fedor.

The guy who fought people when he was HW champ.
 
You're confused. Jones won't fight anybody and it's because he doesn't want people to find out how good he really is.
 
Yes … he fought DC with wrestling.

You know .. teep kicks, leg kicks. Knees to the belly and of course head kick incredible pro wresting moves.

Jones proved he is the superior WWE fan.
DC has only been taken down twice in his career and both times by Jones.

 
He's been trying to outlast coke for a while
 
Absolutely

I think Gane was the exception because one mistake with Gane and its could night

Jones is really the Taskmaster (marvel character) of Martial Arts
 
Hell, he even outbrawled his fiancé. Even had his daughters acting as judges.
 
What's Aspinall good at?
Waiting for inevitable entropy?
 
He stood up the whole fight with DC. He took down Gane. He tried to take down Santos but failed. He didnt fight Glover on the ground, so wtf are you talking about?
 
