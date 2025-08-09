  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Does Jaws hold up for you in terms of their special / practical effects?

  • Yes, it's still does.

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • No, not anymore.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Takes Two To Tango

Or does it seem dated and silly at times?

I think you need suspension of disbelief to help.

But I think it holds up even 50 years later.

Although if you did some research on Sharks, it would never behave in this manner in how they portray a Great White in the film.

Sharks got a raw deal in this, in how they were massacred in millions after the film was released compared to just a few people being killed by sharks every year.

 
The sfx have a very minimal amount of screen time to the point its not important. It looks convincing enough to me. better than CGI which you know is 100% fake.
 
