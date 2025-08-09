Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Or does it seem dated and silly at times?
I think you need suspension of disbelief to help.
But I think it holds up even 50 years later.
Although if you did some research on Sharks, it would never behave in this manner in how they portray a Great White in the film.
Sharks got a raw deal in this, in how they were massacred in millions after the film was released compared to just a few people being killed by sharks every year.
