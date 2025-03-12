Does Jack Magdellena have a chance against the whats his name wrestler?

DiazSlap
Just as the title reads folks…
Shavkat, in my opinion, would have beaten brakes off of the current “champ” but not so sure about Jack.
Jack is touted to have great striking but that can be nullified by the wrasslin.
Can Jack pull it off?
