Does Jack Magdellena have a chance against the whats his name wrestler?

Just as the title reads folks…

Shavkat, in my opinion, would have beaten brakes off of the current “champ” but not so sure about Jack.

Jack is touted to have great striking but that can be nullified by the wrasslin.

Can Jack pull it off?
 
I really don't think Belal is that great and Jack is a pretty bad matchup for him being a powerful striker with a good build for defensive wrestling. With that said I don't know if Jack can keep it standing and if he does he has to use offense.
 
shavkat couldnt even beat the breaks of a cuck, let that sink in.

burns on the other hand destroyed canzat. sent him flying across the cage with a simple push kick to the chest from the ground. and jdm destroyed him. that shit is embarrassing yo.
 
