Does it surprise you that a legendary arm wrestler like Devon Larratt, struggles to squat and bench his own body weight?

He does 15 squats of 255 (his bodyweight) but they are more like half squats. Then he does two struggling reps of 225 before stopping due to concerns of getting injured.

 
He doesn't have the proportions for those lifts and I think he's older.
Probably deadlifts a decent amount though.
 
Bro, the dude served in the Canadian military. Of course his squat is gonna be weak. Military training is basically almost pure endurance training.

The guy spent most of his training life for arm wrestling. Of course his squat, bench press, and deadlift are gonna be weak. I've met a ton of guys who can beat me in an arm wrestling match who are not even close to beating me in the big three.

Not surprised.
 
There´s always gonne be guys who train for max big 3 lifts, low volume, no cardio at all, and talk about how they are suprised someone is lower in numbers. It´s cause they are athletic and you´re just spamming low volume maxes and do way less.
 
