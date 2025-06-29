Does Illia Topuria have the potential to surpass Mcgregor in popularity?

Every single main event featuring Mcgregor has made its way into the top 10 selling PPVs of all time.

Even during his downfall he was still selling GOAT ppv records as fans will always pay to see Conor.

For about a decade I couldn’t see anyone surpassing him in terms of fanbase/popularity.

Then came… Mcgregor 2.0, someone who came along and reminded me of Mcgregor. Someone who admired him growing up and is set to accomplish what Mcgregor did and perhaps more.

The suits, the confidence, and the knockouts…


1751235007168.jpeg

Can Illia surpass Conor in popularity?
 
Nah, every insufferable prick hung on Conor's balls. No one really likes Ilia outside of his actual fights unfortunately.
 
No not popularity wise


Prime Conor took this sport to another level, fought Floyd in a top 3 biggest PPV event of all time in terms of sales

Ilia can beat Islam and he's still not touching Conor

As a fighter, now thats a whole nother topic. Ilia is on a run unlike anything ive seen in a VERY long time
 
As a fighter yes but never on popularity. Conor had a personality and wasnt a cheap knockoff somebody else, Topturo just wants to be Conor and the casuals can see through that
 
He gains a few mil in followers per fight.
Needs some more popularity outside of MMA though.
 
The original can never be suprased by a copy. Ad in a true nemesis in Khabib. Ilia and Islam are copys of Conor Khabib. Conor did it. The first MMA superstar. It was original. Ilia showing Paddy and laughing is just a product. So no.
 
Trabaho said:
The original can never be suprased by a copy. Ad in a true nemesis in Khabib. Ilia and Islam are copys of Conor Khabib. Conor did it. The first MMA superstar. It was original. Ilia showing Paddy and laughing is just a product. So no.
Topuria wouldn’t get sonned the way Conor did
 
In pop culture and mainstream relevance, no. When casuals/normies hear about the UFC they think of Conor McGregor.
Conor was funny, more fluent in English and back then the UFC actually made an attempt at promoting a star. Ilia could be a huge star, but will never reach McGregor level.
 
No.

McGregor was once in a generation, which in MMA is basically a 10 year span now. He may have been once in a lifetime.
 
Illia has a stupid looking face with a big nose.

Just on looks I don’t think he has the appeal to sell 1m ppv.
 
No. Phenomenons like Conor exploding into megafame are a product of TIMING.

Right place.
Right TIME.
Right personality.
A bit of luck and situation based fortune

____________

Ilia will have a lot of success and make a lot of money.
His legacy will be his own.

___________


Conor benefited from having guys like Chael Sonnen and to a lesser extent Tito Ortiz pave the way for a brash talking "heel" type.

The UFC went all in on the Irish Market and marketing him to that demographic. They now do that often, so much so that it is played out and annoying (Yair getting another title shot for example) but Conor got to benefit from that full force.

His timing with social media as a tool for sound bytes and highlights to go viral was near perfect.

PPV model was peaking.


It was a perfect storm.

Arguably most important is that the UFC had not yet learned the lesson to not let a fighters get bigger than the promotion, so he got the Floyd fight and the huge push and crossover exposure that went with it
 
Prime conor was more fun to watch. Topuria doesn't have the flair or style inside the cage.
 
No. Conor had people talking about him who didn't watch MMA, I haven't heard anyone say anything about Illia yet.
 
