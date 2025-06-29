Does Illia Topuria have the potential to surpass Mcgregor in popularity?

No. Phenomenons like Conor exploding into megafame are a product of TIMING.



Right place.

Right TIME.

Right personality.

A bit of luck and situation based fortune



____________



Ilia will have a lot of success and make a lot of money.

His legacy will be his own.



___________





Conor benefited from having guys like Chael Sonnen and to a lesser extent Tito Ortiz pave the way for a brash talking "heel" type.



The UFC went all in on the Irish Market and marketing him to that demographic. They now do that often, so much so that it is played out and annoying (Yair getting another title shot for example) but Conor got to benefit from that full force.



His timing with social media as a tool for sound bytes and highlights to go viral was near perfect.



PPV model was peaking.





It was a perfect storm.



Arguably most important is that the UFC had not yet learned the lesson to not let a fighters get bigger than the promotion, so he got the Floyd fight and the huge push and crossover exposure that went with it