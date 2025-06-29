Does Illia Topuria have the potential to surpass Mcgregor in popularity?

koa pomaikai
Every single main event featuring Mcgregor has made its way into the top 10 selling PPVs of all time.
Even during his downfall he was still selling GOAT ppv records as fans will always pay to see Conor.
For about a decade I couldn’t see anyone surpassing him in terms of fanbase/popularity.
Then came… Mcgregor 2.0, someone who came along and reminded me of Mcgregor. Someone who admired him growing up and is set to accomplish what Mcgregor did and perhaps more.
The suits, the confidence, and the knockouts…
Can Illia surpass Conor in popularity?
